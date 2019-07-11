St. Thomas Church located at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road in Croom, Upper Marlboro, has a long Summer Song Saturday program where the people in the community are invited to join in as they ask people who could be dancers, instrumentalists, bands or singers to share their talents. This summer season event includes Hymn-Sing — Favorite Spirituals, July 13; Drum Circle, July 27; and Organ Demonstration, Aug. 10. This program is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturdays. The people of the community are invited to perform and attend this outreach program. You can contact Peter Antoci or Cindy Carlton at the church if you want more information. Also, remember there will be Vacation Bible School hosted at the church for people of all ages July 22 until July 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Church is asking for volunteers to help with the Marlboro Food Bank project that will be held at the church located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro. On Wednesday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the food bank truck will arrive at the church for unloading. Food will be sorted on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. These food items will be put into bags on Friday, July 12, starting at 8 a.m.
Distributing the bags of food will take place on Saturday, July 13, from 7 to 9 a.m. You are welcomed to come to this church and join them in this project.
For some delicious fried whiting or tilapia, there will be a fish fry at the church on Friday, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal will also have green beans, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert costing $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and only $5 for children who are 11 years old and under. The fish fry event is handicap accessible. You can dine in or get carryout meals. For more information, you are asked to call the parish office at 301-627-2636.
How about some music?
There will be summer concerts every Friday through Aug. 30 at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata. Bring your own blanket or your lawn chair to enjoy this music as you enjoy ice cream from the ice cream truck and the kids have fun in the kid’s zone.
The telephone you can call if you want more information is 301-934-8421, or you can go to townoflaplata.org.
Let It Flow Band — R&B and Neo-Soul will be at Costa Regional Park at 11000 Thrift Road in Clinton from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. If it is raining, the event will be held at Harmony Hall Regional Center at 10701 Livingston Road in Fort Washington.
Line dance party
The Senior Line Dance Party celebrating the National Day of Dance will be a great opportunity for seniors who are 60 years old and better to take to the dance floor and do their own dance. You must register in advanced for this event at Martins Crosswinds at 7600 Greenway Center Drive in Greenbelt. And space is limited. Also, there will be no tickets sold at the door. For information, go to www.pgparks.com/2666/Signature-Events.
Last, are you enjoying the beautiful, sunny, long and hot days? Dress comfortable for the season. Be sure to be aware of the weather conditions — in rain, thunder and lightning protect yourselves and others.