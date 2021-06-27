Yes, the summer is indeed here. The heat is also here. And, the children are here — schools are closed. So, what is up? Time to plan for your summer activities, trips, games, foods, and people you want to visit and spend some quality time with so that you can enjoy this summer.
And, entertainment centers are opening up for visiting. There are theaters to go to and see the latest movies. There are amusement parks which have very interesting things for the entire family to see and enjoy. There are other parks, pools, beaches for everyone to enjoy. Get your suitcase, swim wear, sunglasses, beach shoes, and get ready for some good old summer vacation time for the entire family to enjoy.
The Patuxent River area has lots of good selection of things to do this July for the whole family to do, see and enjoy. Events begin with the Family Discovery Hike on Thursday, July 1. Some other events and activities include the event of Animal Evidence on Tuesday, July 13. There will be fishing programs on Friday, July 9 and Wednesday July 28.
At these and some other programs you will be required to pay a fee. However, there will be a free boat tour on Sunday, July 18. You are asked to register. You can call the park at 301-627-6074 or email at patuxentriverpark@pgparks.com. Visit PatuxentRiverPark.com and click on "Classes & Activities" for more.
Just a reminder
St. Thomas Parish in Croom will celebrate Pauli Murray Day and dedicate the Memorial at St. Simon's African-American Cemetery on July 4 at 10 a.m. This church is located at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road, Croom, Upper Marlboro, MD.
Specials for July
July 4 is Independence Day and July 25 is Parents Day.
Birthday greetings are being sent out on July 4 to Zachery Cross; July 5, to Evelyn Perry; July 7 to Brittany Buo and July 31, Blanche Walker.
My son John Jones, Jr. and his wife, Towanda Jones, will celebrate their wedding anniversary on July 4.