I can’t imagine walking into the Surratt House office and not seeing Laurie sitting at the desk. She was known as a leading authority on the Civil War, the Lincoln assassination and local Southern Maryland history. Or as I think of her, she knew everybody.
Laura Elizabeth “Laurie” Verge was born Oct. 24, 1943, to Noel Owen Mays and Laura Elysebeth Burroughs Mays at Mitchel Field, N.Y. From a young age until adulthood, Laurie was the organist at the Chapel of the Incarnation in Brandywine.
At Gwynn Park High School, she was a 1961 graduate and salutatorian. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in 1965 from Frostburg State College where she was involved in a variety of clubs and activities, especially Alpha Xi Delta women’s fraternity. She went on to teach history and government at Spaulding Junior High School in Forestville.
Laurie married and became a stay-to-home mom to daughter Jennifer. For some years she was a dance mom, spending countless hours behind the desk of the Linda Natoli Dance Studio and at dance competitions.
Then her life really changed. Her love of history led her to become a founding member of the Surratt Society and one of the first docents at the restored Surratt House in Clinton. In the mid-’80s she became a full-time employee of the museum, under the Maryland-National Capital Park & Planning Commission. She worked as director until her death.
Laurie’s daughter, Jennifer Diane Verge Morphew, and grandson, Aaron Brayden Alexander Morphew, survive her. Laurie was particularly proud of her grandson’s shared love of history and dedication to education. Visitation was at the Huntt Funeral Home with a brief burial service at the Huntt Family Cemetery in Waldorf on Feb. 28. The obituary was sent out by Joe Gotshall, a good friend of Laurie’s and a member of the Gotshall family who, years ago lived on Allies Road in Morningside.
Neighbors and other good people
Terence P. O’Connor, a 1974 graduate of McNamara High School died Aug. 29, 2019. A star athlete, he was a key player on the 1973 McNamara football team that won the D.C. metro championship. He was inducted into the McNamara Hall of Fame. Terry and his longtime friend, Carl Desmarais, are founders of O’Connor and Desmarais P.C. in McLean, Va.
Briana James of Upper Marlboro graduated from Hood College in January with a master’s in biomedical science.
The Rev. Scott R. Hahn has been assigned administrator of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Seat Pleasant, while continuing as pastor at St. Jerome Parish in Hyattsville. Father Hahn was formerly pastor at St. Philip’s in Camp Springs.
Sarah McHale’s dances received platinum awards except for three group dances she was in, which received grand slams (highest) at the Hall of Fame Dance competition in Baltimore. She dances with Turning Pointe Dance Academy, and I’m proud to say she is my granddaughter.
After reading Mary Kilbourne’s obit in last week’s column, Julie Koch-Michael emailed, “So, Mrs. Kilbourne was also a biology teacher [at Crossland]. Mr. Kilbourne was a science teacher at Suitland High.” She went on to say that he had attended one of Suitland’s reunions.
Speaking of reunions: I would love to run your high school reunion in my column. Might even get more to come. Also, John Kelly’s column in The Washington Post frequently runs reunions. Send school, class, date and contact information to john.kelly@washpost.com.
Eats
• Fish Fry Fridays (March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3). 3 to 7 p.m. (or while supplies last): whiting, coleslaw, potato salad, green beans, soda or water. Fee: $12, fish dinner (includes 2 sides and drink); $10, fish sandwich. St. Philip the Apostle Parish Hall, 5416 Henderson Way, Camp Springs.
• St. Patrick’s Party will be celebrated Saturday, March 21, 6 to 9:30 p.m. with dinner, ceili dance, Irish entertainment, live Irish band, “great Irish food and beer.” St. Mary’s Church, 18230 Barnesville Road, Barnesville. $15 per person/ $35 per family. Reservations, jphipps@gl.com or 301-401-4281.
• Seafood Dinner at Holy Angels Church, 21340 Colton Point Road, Avenue, on Sunday, March 22, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet menu includes fried oysters, steamed spiced shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes and so much more. Adults, $30; children 6-12, $8; under 5 free. Info 301-769-3332.
Morningside Memories: 30 years ago
Significant things that happened to Morningsiders in 1990:
Mayor Jerry Glaubitz was elected national president of the Pearl Harbor Survivors at the Dec. 7 convention in Albuquerque.
Kenny Carnes made headlines as he raced his wheelchair to victory in marathons around the world, including Russia and Poland.
Morningside Councilman Ken Miller founded Parents Against Drugs in response to concerns about drugs and our kids. They met monthly at the town hall.
Debra Balint became the first Morningside council member to give birth when Matthew Alexander was born March 8.
Morningside’s first fire chief, Lawrence “Laddie” Beardmore, was named to the County Volunteer Firemen’s Hall of Fame.
Ron Oliver was presented the Chief’s Award and Bernard Smith received the President’s Award at the annual Morningside VFD awards banquet.
Danita Dawson was selected one of five Suitland High students to spend three weeks in Russia with the Student Ambassador program.
Victor and Mildred Peaire celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Jon McKlveen, Shirley Dodgson and my grandson, Richard Shearer, March 9; Ange Meoli, John F. Latimer, Karl Kaufman Jr., Alberta M. Smith and my son-in-law, John Mudd, March 10; Karen Cordero, March 11; Blake James Shipman and Father Scott Hahn, March 11; Harold Wilson, Rebecca Turner and Marcy Richardson, March 12.