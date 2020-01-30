“The Road to Freedom: From Maryland Slavery to Queen Victoria’s Court” is all about what happened to Josiah Henson. You are invited to the Surratt House to hear Edna Troiano, Ph.D., discuss the life of Henson from his birth into slavery in Charles County, his flight to freedom in Canada, participating in the Underground Railroad, and his invitation to meet the Queen of England.
This interesting presentation will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m. and it’s free. However, there is limited seating so arrive early. The Surratt House is at 9118 Brandywine Road in Clinton. Info: 301-868-1121.
Black history on wheels
Take a bus from the Surratt House into Montgomery County to explore sites related to enslavement and freedom, from the Sandy Spring Slave Museum to Boyd’s Negro School. Lunch will be at Bassett’s Restaurant in Poolesville. The bus departs from the Surratt House.
The tour will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $80 and advanced registration is required. For information, call the Surratt House at 301-868-1121.
Neighbors and other good people
John Bailey is president of the Camp Springs Civic Association. Other officers are Candis Stretcher, vice president; Arlene Wilson, treasurer; Monique Taylor, recording secretary; and Carolyn Fleming, corresponding secretary. Tammy Jones is the newsletter editor.
Knightline, the official newsletter of the Knights of Columbus in Forestville, lists monthly honorees: Robert White was the knight of the month for November, Richard Peluzzo for December. The Weiler family was family of the month for November, the Dockery family for December.
For years I’d lost track of my friend June Hall who once lived at the end of Clayton Lane in Skyline. Now I’ve learned she died six years ago, Jan. 3, 2014, in Jacksonville, FL. She was a deeply religious woman and a volunteer with the Laubach Literacy Council. Her husband Edwin Hall predeceased her. Survivors included daughters Barbara Drayson and Mandy Hall, and grandchildren through great-great-grandchildren.
Science fair winners at St. Philip’s
In chemistry: first, McKenzie T.; second, Alexander B.; third, Selah S.; honorable mention, Cameron M. In physics: first, Wesley M.; second, Peyton P.; third, Kori L. In biology/behavior science: first, Lia G.; second, Dean S.; third, Adrien S. Last names are not listed, but Wesley M. is my great-grandson.
St. Philip the Apostle School is in Camp Springs. All seven of my children graduated eighth grade there, went on to further education, good jobs and good lives. St. Philip’s turns 60 this year and continues to provide an excellent education. It has grades from Pre-K 3 through eighth. They are currently accepting students for the new semester. To learn more about the school, call 301-423-4740.
Too many pills?
If you need to discard unneeded pills, there’s a medication disposal box next to the pharmacy at CVS in Clinton.
Coming up
Morningsiders meet at the Town Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. for their monthly town meeting.
Skyline Citizens gather at the Morningside Firehouse on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. for their quarterly meeting. If you have news for the Skyline Newsletter, call me.
Suitland Civic Association meets Monday, Feb. 17, 7 p.m. at the water tower, 4211 Suitland Road.
Morningside Memories: the ‘50s
Did you live in Morningside back in the 1950s? Did you get your hair cut at Johnson’s Barber Shop (Suitland Road) or Eleanor’s Beauty Shop (305 Larkspur Road)?
Did you go to E.H. Webster (7 Pickett Drive) to have your watch repaired? Buy Avon from Alvina Beardmore (221 Woodland Road)?
Did you shop at Skyline Market (5995 Suitland Road), Morningside Variety Shop (5993 Suitland Road) or G.I. Market (6220 Suitland Road)? Buy beer and wine at G.I. Liquors or drop by for cocktail hour at Skyline Restaurant, previously Skyline Tavern, (5989 Suitland Road)?
Did you gas up at Morningside Esso (6000 Suitland Road) or Morningside Texaco (6221 Suitland Road)? Did proprietor Jerry Bond sharpen your saw at the Morningside Lawn Mower Shop (6120 Suitland Road)?
Were you a member of the I-C-E Club (6119 Suitland Road)? Visit Helen B Hooper, Notary Public (313 Boxwood Drive)? Attend Mrs. Smith’s Morningside Co-operative Kindergarten at the Morningside Town Hall (corner of Forest and Woodland Roads)? Pray at Morningside Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Winfield?
Did you tune in to WPGC 1580 on your dial, the “Morningside of Things?”
Joseph Kiely, his name’s on the Wall of Honor
Col. Joseph H. Kiely Jr., 96, retired, who served for a time in the Inspector General’s Office at Andrews and who’s name is inscribed on the National Air and Space Museum’s Wall of Honor in recognition of his contributions to aviation and space exploration heritage, died in Annapolis on July 10, 2019. His funeral was at Fort Myer on Jan. 10 with burial to follow at Arlington.
Scott Lark, retired Marine
Maj. Scott E. Lark, retired USMC, 96, of Clinton died Nov. 8. Jane, his wife of nearly 50 years, predeceased him. Survivors include three children, grand- and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Donna Young and Robin Sawyer, Feb. 1; Skyline Citizen’s President Stanley Holmes, Feb. 2; Ashley Lee, Feb. 3; Adam Cook, Feb. 5; Diane McCrone, Feb. 6; Theo Carter, Rita Beall and J.B. Thomas, Feb. 7.
Happy 70th wedding anniversary to William and Betty Fitzpatrick on Feb. 4.