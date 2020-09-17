As momentum in a movement to achieve true racial justice seems to be dying down, it is crucial that we keep the oppressive systems of which our country is built upon in the spotlight. One plainly abhorrent but often neglected way that systemic racism continues thriving in our nation is through the exploitation of slaughterhouse workers, a group comprised of nearly 70% African American and Latinx individuals.
Slaughterhouse and meatpacking workers are subjected to abysmal working conditions. On top of pitiful minimum wage salaries, injury and illness rates in these facilities are up to 33 times the national average. This hazardous working environment was only exacerbated in April as the USDA allowed the increase of slaughter rates from 140 chickens to 175 chickens per minute. Permitting poultry processing plants to operate with faster speeds will inevitably worsen already unsafe conditions due to the need to work with dangerous equipment at quicker rates.
For many workers, the burden of having to kill or process hundreds of dead animals each day also causes irreparable psychological harm, leading to dramatic increases in crime rates. Being forced to continually partaking in violence against animals, workers become desensitized to such brutality and may then learn to inflict that same pain on humans. Psychologists theorize this to be a form of progression from violence against animals to violence against humans.
Cramped working conditions, strenuous hours and the need to uncomfortably work side-by-side with coworkers in processing lines also provides an atmosphere for COVID-19 to circulate. Slaughterhouse workers have been disproportionately impacted by our current pandemic, with tens of thousands of workers being infected by COVID-19 and hundreds dying. As well as forcing low income minorities into performing both physically and mentally damaging duties, these cruel meat industries are further contributing to our country’s inability to stop the rampant spread of this virus.
Low-income minorities often undertake slaughterhouse work and our government ceaselessly enacts policies that shamelessly subject these workers to abusive working conditions. The responsibility lies in the hands of the consumers to stop funding such industries and enabling these practices. As another step towards achieving racial equality as well as global health, we can demand change by leaving factory farmed meat off our plates and boycott corporations that bring such distress upon workers of color.