There is a Sunday Boat Tour on a “pontoon boat for a leisurely cruise on the Patuxent River” on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 to 3 p.m.
This free cruise is open to everyone; there is no age limitations. You are asked to meet at the Visitors Center at the Patuxent River Park at 16000 Croom Airport Road in Upper Marlboro. The phone number at the park if you need to call there is 301-627-6074.
See the movie Captain Marvel which is rated PG-13 at Birchwood Neighborhood Park on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. This park is located at 1331 Fenwood Ave., Oxon Hill. If it rains on that date, the movie will be shown on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
Health event
A free diabetic event will be at the Comfort Inn at 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie on Saturday, Aug. 10, at noon. You are asked to go call 888-514-4771 to reserve your places. Doctors Tom and Stephanie Chaney will conduct this “free Type II Diabetes seminar on his unique clinical approach that has been show to facilitate the reversal of Type II Diabetes.” There will be several topics that will be discussed that may be helpful to you, your family or friends.
Local church services
Cornerstone Peaceful Bible Baptist Church at 9810 Frank Tippet Road in Upper Marlboro has regular church services on Sundays at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m. The pastors at this church are pastors Daniel and Sabrina Mangrum. If you need to call this church, the phone number there is 301-868-8363.
Meadows Baptist Church at 6600 Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro where Reverend Jefferson is the pastor has Sunday Services at the church at 11:30 a.m. The church phone number there is 301-262-2617.
Be careful, be alert
A tree fell on Rolling Meadows Road near my house after the rains and winds the week before last. Yes, the tree fell across the street making it impossible for people to drive on the road. That tree was cut up and moved, thanks to Mr. Walker. But on Sunday, July 28, I heard the noise of cutting of trees. Yes, another tree fell across Rolling Meadows Road, but thanks again to the men that were there cutting down the tree and removing the mess.