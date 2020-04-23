Take care of yourself, family and friends in this time of pandemic

Yes, the weather is indeed very strange. First the sun is up and bright, the winds come in and later there is rain, sometimes in areas all around.
Yes, daylight starts a little later and the evening sun goes down before it gets late and dark. But the biggest thing that his happening here, in the city, state, country and the world, is the spreading of the novel coronavirus. States, cities and counties have closed schools, government offices, recreational places, stores and other places that we often want or need to visit. We have been asked to stay home.
The school system has in place several opportunities for children to study, get necessary school things, as well as help from their family members. Some government workers are able to work at home. The first few days and weeks were OK, but now it has been a long time.
But we all must remember to take care of our health and the health of our loved ones. If you must go out, plan where you must go and be sure to have your face protected and remember not to stand too close to other people.
Yes, the grocery stores have sometimes run out of the necessary items you want and, of course, need. Seniors need to be sure to do things that will not only make them happy but they should do things that help to keep them healthy. For Marylanders who are 65 years old and older and those who live home alone, there is a Maryland Senior Call Check available to help you. There are several services available, such as a daily automated check-in call free service, and you can select whether you wish to be called in the morning or the afternoon. This is a service to check on you to check your health. You can sign up either online or over the telephone by just dialing 1-866-502-0560, or go to aging.maryland.gov. With the latest crisis that is now everywhere, here is something you can think about, and if you need this service, feel free to do so. And, many thanks to the Maryland Department of Aging as well as all the people who want us to be happy as well as safe.
Since you and your family will be at home, you must be careful that you keep your food stored in the proper temperature so that it does not go bad. The refrigerator should be set at about 37 degrees Fahrenheit and the freezer set at zero or below. The kitchen cabinets should be between 50 and 70 degrees, according to the University of Georgia Extension.
Here are a few items that you might want to buy or eat that can be put away in a safe place. You can put bananas in the refrigerator after they reach their ripeness. They will darken on the outside but the inside fruit will be OK. Bread and bagels should be placed in your breadbox. Milk may be OK for a few days past the date on the label. You may freeze the milk, but once it is out of the freezer, it can be used for up to three months. It is OK to keep eggs in the refrigerator for three to five weeks after you get them from the store.
There are many people in the neighborhood who have been very, very helpful. I know because several of my neighbors have called on me on the telephone to check on me. They said that if I would give them a list of things I need at the store, they would be happy to get the listed items for me and bring the goods to my house.
Boy, was I happy, because I was getting low on some items.
And, a neighbor offered me a mouth/nose piece I could use if I decided to go out. But the biggest surprise was the neighbor who called and said she ha made some homemade soup. Would I like to have some of the soup? Yes, I said. So she brought me some soup, fresh cut fruit, a good drink and said see you later. Yes, I was surprised and, of course, very happy. I might add that my daughter who lives several miles away from me also brought me some food when this “thing” hit this area several days earlier.