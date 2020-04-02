Take care of yourselves in this time of social distancing

Yes, the weather is indeed nice. It may be raining a little. It may be windy sometimes during the 24-hour day. Yes, daylight starts a little later and the evening sun going down later gives us more time to do things we indeed want to or need to do.
But we all must remember to take care of our health and the health of our loved ones. Seniors need to be sure to do things that will not only make them happy but they should do things that help to keep them healthy. For Marylanders who are 65 years old and older, and those that live alone, there is a Maryland Senior Call Check available to help us. There are several services available, such as daily automated check-in calls, a free service, and you can select whether you wish to be called in the morning or the afternoon. This is a service to check on you to check your health. You can sign up either online or over the telephone by dialing 1-866-502-0560 or go to aging.maryland.gov. With the latest crisis that is now everywhere, here is something you can think about, and if you need to use this service, feel free to do so.
And, many thanks to the Maryland Department of Aging as well as all the people who want us to be happy as well as safe.
Meadows Baptist Church invitation
How about taking a step or two away from your usual busy schedule and for a few minutes go to the Stations of the Cross program, a journey of faith and healing. From 11 a.m. until dusk Meadows Baptist Church at 6600 Croom Station Road at the intersection with U.S. 301 South will host the stations on its grounds until Easter Sunday, April 12. This different way to worship the savior will be a journey “you will meditate on key episodes leading to the Savior’s crucifixion.” On Saturday there will be a time for prayer for you from noon until 1 p.m. The Rev. Dennis V. Jefferson is this church’s pastor, where there is parking spaces and prayer places for whoever wants to pray. If you want or need more information, please call 301-262-2617.