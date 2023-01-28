Nicholas C. Lambrou

Lambrou

 Luminis Health photo

The C-word no one wants to hear is cancer. Thankfully, cervical cancer is highly preventable thanks to the HPV vaccine. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, there has been a significant drop in the number of young people receiving the HPV vaccine. January is cervical cancer awareness month, and it’s a good opportunity to learn about screenings and vaccinations.

What is cervical cancer?


Nicholas C. Lambrou, MD, FACOG, FACS, is the chief of gynecologic oncology at Luminis Health. Dr. Lambrou’s areas of interest include the treatment of women with gynecologic cancer, cancer prevention strategies and advanced gynecologic surgery.