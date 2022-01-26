To our readers,
As you may have learned by now, your local newspaper is embarking upon a new path effective Thursday, Jan 27. We are still The Enquirer-Gazette, but our printed newspaper will be packaged into a slightly different format — we call it the “The European Format.”
Delivering news and advertising on multiple traditional and progressive digital platforms is an ever-evolving industry that can easily spark some to jump to the wrong conclusions. Instead of a cloud over your local newspaper, this should be seen as its resurgence as a more vibrant multimedia operation featuring a new contemporary print design as well as more dynamic and accessible digital portals. This is a mission we are vigilant about and highly engaged in 24/7/365.
The mission is to provide our readers coverage of the communities we serve in both a watchdog role and relevant news manner that will only be enhanced through strong professional journalism in our print and digital offerings.
Since announcing these changes to you, our readers, we have received inquiries as to what this will mean to them.
Our first priority is covering our local communities. We will continue to invest in syndicated services such as comics, crossword puzzles, some of our readers’ favorite columnists and national/world news. Our core mission is covering southern Prince George’s County to serve as a catalyst for an informed and cohesive community. And this is needed more than ever!
We take the responsibility as the trusted source for local news and information here seriously. We recognize that the hard work our editors, reporters, photographers, page designers, press crew, inserters and carriers put forth on a daily basis is valuable and should be paid for; and it’s why we require payment to access content online. As a subscriber, you have access to the content we produce seven days a week at cecildaily.com. Print subscribers have an all-access pass to our digital products.
I’ve been hearing for the past 22 years of my 40-year career in this industry that newspapers are dying — we are not and will not. We are changing just like every other industry. Let’s face it, how people consume information — whether it is news or advertising — is evolving. Time is fleeting and consumers now want information instantly or when they have time to catch up. As a media organization, we are responsible for disseminating content to our readers regardless of platform; print, desktop or mobile in readable, audio or video formats.
We will continue to engage our readers and entice a younger audience to pick up the print edition or subscribe online. Our new format is designed to do just that, and the additional content on our newly-developed niche sites provides an opportunity for our readers to become part of the content by sharing their experiences through photos and comments.
Social media also impacts how we deliver news and inform our community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people and the media turned to our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages to communicate, deploy helping hands, recognize first responders, check on the well-being of an ill neighbor or friend, and mourn in the darkest days.
We provide a crucial service to our communities — between the pages and on our websites making sure you’re aware of what’s happening with local government, crime, schools and the good things people do every day to make our communities an amazing place to live, work and play.
Our aim is to foster and grow a more digital-centric organization and produce engaging content seven days a week. We will continue to serve our readership in print and online to provide a credible vehicle for local businesses to reach consumers and thrive in our community.
We value and want to improve our community overall and you, as our reader, are as much of a participant in the process as we are. As a reader, I ask for your help in advocating to others the importance of being informed and educated on the day-to-day events we report on. Together, we have opportunities to enhance our quality of life by increasing voter turnout, volunteerism, supporting local merchants and economic growth by driving the desire for active participation right here where we call home. Our team of associates and I are dedicated to our community and our readers and committed to improving our publications and content that will serve this purpose. Our efforts to remain relevant and be a vital part of our community no doubt will continue to evolve. We hope you embrace these changes that were made with you, our readers and advertisers, in mind.
I thank you for your continued support of The Enquirer-Gazette and for your engagement and advocacy to help us promote a stronger and more informed community. We promise to open our arms and hold an open house once the pandemic subsides.
Please, stay safe and be well in the coming year.
Jim Normandin
Regional President, Publisher, Neighbor