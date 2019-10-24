All Souls Day is the Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, that is, of the souls of all who have died. It is usually celebrated Nov. 2.
The Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Washington commemorate the day with Mass, usually under a huge tent. So, it will be held rain or shine.
These are the area cemeteries where All Souls Day Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 2:
• Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road in Clinton, will have Mass at 9 a.m. The celebrant and homilist will be Monsignor Mariano Balbago Jr. Information: 301-868-5141. I will be at this Mass because my husband Jack is buried at Resurrection.
• Mount Olivet Cemetery Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. with the Rev. Everett Pearson, pastor of Mount Calvary Church. Mount Olivet is at 1300 Bladensburg Road, N.E., Washington. Info: 202-399-3000.
• Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, will have Monsignor Donald Essex as celebrant/homilist, at 9 a.m. Info: 301-871-6500.
Halloween in Morningside
Trick or treaters in Morningside will be knocking on doors the night of Oct. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. If a house has an outside light on, it usually means a treat will be given. The costume contest follows but, to participate, you must register between 8 and 8:15. Judging begins at 8:30. Prizes will be by age group.
For information, call 301-736-2301. By the way, I do plan to have my light on. I usually get a few ghosts and goblins.
Neighbors and other good people
Helen Greenleaf Thompson died Oct. 8 at age 100. She is survived by two children, three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. Services were at The Greater Morning Star Apostolic Ministries on Ritchie Marlboro Road.
Judy Waby (now using her surname Hansel) sent a postcard to the Skyline Citizens Association, from her room at the Quality Inn in Bellingham, Wash. “Thanks for the newsletter — a blast from the past.” She goes on to say what fun it is to live where the Canadian and U.S. flags fly together and where she can watch Canadian TV. Judy was known as our rebel, our agitator, back in the years when she lived on Ladd Road.
The Knights of Columbus in Forestville named Robert Jacobs their Knight of the Month for July and Lester Dockery, for August. Richard and Michael Peluzzo were named Family of the Month for July, and Eugene and Beatrice Vines, for August.
Steak dinner at the American Legion
American Legion Post 227 in Brandywine invites you to dinner on Friday, Nov. 1 — grilled-to-perfection premium steak dinner with baked potato, salad and roll. “Donation of just $15 for this great meal.” Dine in or carry out. The post is at 13505 Cherry Tree Crossing Road in Brandywine.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The National DEA Prescription Drug Take Back is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. If you have prescription drugs you need to dispose of, bring them to the District 4 Police Station in the Eastover Shopping Center, 5135 Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill. No questions asked. You can drop the drugs in the box provided and they will properly dispose of them for you. No needles please.
Changing landscape
The City of District Heights plans to contract for eight speed bumps. Four placements are already accounted for and four more are open for discussion.
Bowie State University hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 10 for its new center, the Entrepreneurial Living and Learning Community. Construction is scheduled to begin in February; the center is due to open in July 2021.
Holy Family Catholic School in Hillcrest Heights was in danger of closing only a couple of years ago, but they hung in there. And now they have launched a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Spacemaker lab and program. Archbishop Wilton Gregory was there to cut the ribbon.
As a longtime lover of newspapers, I am grieved when a paper folds. This is happening all over the country — maybe all over the world. The excellent Washington Post Express ran its last free issue on “Thursday 09.12.19.” It’s a sad day for all the commuters who’ve relied on it for the past 18 years.
Morningside Memories: 1959
Gertrude Langford submitted this item for the Morning – Side – Lines, Sept. 1959: “The Women’s Civic Group held its first meeting of the season on September 8. Officers elected were Arletta Jennings, president; Betty King, vice president; Dolores Short, treasurer; Gertrude Langford, recording secretary; and Doris Gardner, correspondence secretary.”
She went on to say that David Stine gave a most informative talk about Boys’ State. And the group announced that they’d be publishing a new town directory as their moneymaking project for the year. (I use those Morningside Directories all the time. They not only have all the residents, but timelines and lists of town officers. Thank you, Women’s Civic Group.)
Skyline’s 50th: 1983
Here are a few of the important Skyline people and events of 1983:
• Dr. Alvin Thornton of Elmendorf Drive was elected president of the Skyline Citizens Association. He is now chairman of the Prince George’s County Public Schools Board of Education. Johnnie Mae Banks of Maria Avenue was crowned homecoming queen of Towson State University. Dorothy Carroll and Henrietta Tretler, both of Skyline Drive, were elected officers of the Prince George’s Democrat Club. Jimmy Reilly of Ladd Road was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges.
• Mike Longo of Lori Street died April 29, 1983, after being struck by a car on Suitland Parkway.
• And it was announced that Benjamin Foulois would no longer be a junior high. In September it would become a middle school (seventh and eighth only).
To be continued.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Linda Ferguson Sandoval, Juanita Starke and Christopher Flaherty, Oct. 27; Diane Cvitko, Oct. 28; my grandson (who just bought his first house) Isaac Gallegos, Oct. 29; Denise Williams, Kim Miller and my daughter Kathleen Shearer, Oct. 30; Don Eisenberg and my sister Rosie Nickodemus, Oct. 31; Carolyn Follin and former Morningside Councilman Jim Ealey, Nov. 1.