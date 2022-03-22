The Barn itself may date to the early 1900s. It was once the Democratic Club. It was also a casino with blackjack and roulette on the first floor and slot machines on the second.
George Perry bought the property in 1943 and officially established The Village Barn, Inc., which became the oldest operating country music establishment in the D.C. area with house bands, such as The Cimarrons, The Jimmy Case Band, The Campbell Brothers Band, and others. The last to play there was The Young Country Band.
But Morningside lost a major landmark when fire gutted The Village Barn on the night of April 3, 1993. The Town also lost one of its major charity fundraisers.
The Village Barn worked hand-in-hand with the Morningside Sportsmen’s Club, Morningside Volunteer Fire Department and VFW Post 9619 in a number of charity fund-raisers. The most successful was for Nicky Goode, a local boy who needed a liver transplant. The Barn raised much of the $90,000 that made the transplant successful.
In addition to country music, the Barn offered food and drink. Tom Alexander sent me a menu (date unknown) from which you could order a fried shrimp dinner for 85¢, a Bud for 30¢, and The Village Barn Deluxe Pizza for $2.00.
But two tragic shootings happened at The Village Barn:
In 1972 an irate husband shot his wife to death on the dance floor, right in front of the bandstand, while she was dancing with another man. (Does anyone know who the shooter was and what kind of time he served?)
In 1987, on the stroke of New Year’s, someone fired a gun through the rear window of the Barn into the celebrating crowd. The bullet struck Jeanette Marie Fowler. She died two weeks later, on Jan. 14. As far as I know, her murder is still unsolved.
Now, the site of The Village Barn on Suitland Road, next-door to the VFW, is a vacant, fenced and scrubby lot. And it may become a carwash.
Perhaps the carwashing should be accompanied by country music.
Town of Morningside
Morningside’s meetings coming up in April: Work Session, April 12, and Regular Town Meeting, April 19, both in the Municipal Building, beginning at 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2320.
Mark your calendar for the Bunny Breakfast & Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 16, 9 a.m. to noon. There’ll be more about this in next week’s column.
Neighbors & other good people
Anthony G. Puzzilla has a new book out, Hope Triumphs over Chaos, The La Plata Tornado of April 28, 2002. If you remember that awful event, you’ll want his book. It can be pre-ordered beginning March 23, purchased at Amazon beginning April 2, or at Martin’s Service Station, 209 Charles Street in La Plata.
Carl Desmarais, formerly of Barto Avenue, emailed, “We live in Vienna, VA but many times when we travel into Prince George’s I take my family around all the places/homes of friends and tell them again and again about how great it was growing up in Camp Springs.”
Bee Duncan, who lived for years on Auth Road, died Feb. 27. She was an active parishioner at St. Philip’s and among those presented with the St. Philip the Apostle Service Award in 1997. Her husband M.Sgt. John W. Duncan USAF (retired) died in 2010. Survivors include sons Skip and Gregory and grandchildren.
I would like to honor our graduates by listing them, their school, and their plans. Call or email me (muddmm@aol.com) with your grads. I’ll run them in May or June.
I had a fun birthday weekend when I turned 93 on March 12. Daughter Sheila and her husband John Mudd hosted a gala at their West Laurel home on Saturday night, and ten of us did the Kennedy Center on Sunday for Jesus Christ Superstar.
Changing landscape
The Senate has voted to end daylight saving time, by unanimous consent. But it still must get it through the House and be signed by President Biden.
Maryland has moved its gubernatorial primary elections three weeks later, to July 19, to allow time to resolve a legal challenge.
D.C. officials joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to unveil a statue in the Capitol of the architect who designed the federal district, Pierre L’Enfant — giving D.C. two statues in the building, like all the states.
The National Capital Planning Commission is reimaging Pennsylvania Avenue--America’s Main Street—to be grander with fewer car lanes, more parkland, pop-up markets and cafés, art displays and lively events year-around. It could be our own Champs-Élysées.
Landscape really changed in 1987
As I was doing research, I pulled out my Jan. 15, 1987, Enquirer-Gazette column. Among the items I wrote about that week were the closing of Morningside School and Benjamin D. Foulois, both to become magnet schools. I also reported that the Lamp Post Inn, a longtime fixture on Suitland Road, had been demolished and the land cleared “for what may be a small shopping center.” And the store-front Suitland Branch Library on Silver Hill Road closed “to be replaced by a big new library on Old Silver Hill Road near Shakey’s.” Well, the big new library is there. But Shakey’s is gone.
Leon Glaze, who was chased by a bear at Yellowstone
Eldie Leon Glaze, 87, of Temple Hills, who ran Central Sterile Supply at Andrews, died March 7.
He was born in Nauvo, Ala. After graduation from Miami Edison H.S., he worked as a fingerprint classifier for the FBI before joining the Air Force in 1954. He served all over the world, including Newfoundland, Canada, where he met his wife, Fay. They wed Aug. 30, 1958. He retired as MSgt with 22 years’ service, eventually settling in Temple Hills.
Leon, as she preferred to be called, went back to work at Malcolm Grow Medical Center where he ran the Central Sterile Supply in the hospital. After retiring for good, he volunteered once a week in the pharmacy at Andrews. He loved vacations and travel with his family. He was chased by a bear at Yellowstone, narrowly escaping, and saved his son Michael from a rattlesnake at the Badlands.
Leon and Fay were married 60 years before she died in May 2019. Survivors include son Michael, daughter and son-in-law Wendy and Jeff Martin and two grandchildren. Visitation and service were at Lee Funeral Home with burial at Cheltenham.
COVID report: Prince George’s can be proud!
“Thanks to the teamwork of Prince George’s County residents, our COVID-19 Community Level is low and our vaccination rate is among the highest in the nation,” said Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter. The demand for testing and vaccines has decreased, but both are still readily available at locations Countywide. For information or updates, go to health.mypgc.us/Coronavirus.
Milestones
