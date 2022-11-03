Some people spend the better part of the year looking forward to a particular season or holiday. That’s fine — whatever floats your boat.

For journalists, one of our favorite times has finally arrived — elections. Over the last year we’ve had several articles about candidates and ballot questions. Next week, our writers will be feverishly watching Tuesday night as results trickle out from state and local boards of elections. In the next two print edition (and sooner than that on our website), we will have some local results to share as well as governor, congressional representatives, the five Maryland ballot questions and more.