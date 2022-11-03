Some people spend the better part of the year looking forward to a particular season or holiday. That’s fine — whatever floats your boat.
For journalists, one of our favorite times has finally arrived — elections. Over the last year we’ve had several articles about candidates and ballot questions. Next week, our writers will be feverishly watching Tuesday night as results trickle out from state and local boards of elections. In the next two print edition (and sooner than that on our website), we will have some local results to share as well as governor, congressional representatives, the five Maryland ballot questions and more.
We strive to stay objective in all of the stories we write, and political articles are no different. We do not endorse any candidates.
In our news articles, our writers keep their opinions to themselves, and simply write about what others say and do. We will question the authenticity of public officials’ statements, including local election officials. And sans evidence of any widespread voter fraud, as has been the case thus far, we will also accept an election’s ultimate results, as is required in a functioning democracy.
As part of the community, we do care. We care about what decisions our local elected officials make, what crimes are (or are not) trending higher, how well our schools serve our diverse student populations and what businesses are opening or closing.
The Enquirer-Gazette will continue to be a trusted, unbiased source of information for the communities we cover. You can count on that.