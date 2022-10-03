October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it’s the perfect time to focus on the importance of breast cancer screening for all women. It is especially important for residents of Prince George’s County, where there is a higher rate of late-stage breast cancer diagnosis and mortality rates. This month is also an opportunity to highlight all of the wonderful progress made in breast cancer treatments.

COVID-19 had an impact on breast cancer screening frequency during and after the pandemic, with the American College of Radiology (ACR) finding that mammogram screenings dopped by 63.7 percent compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Screening exams at our Lanham site are approximately 30 percent lower than pre-pandemic levels. This is especially concerning given that early breast cancer diagnosis is the key to better survival rates.

Dr. Regina Hampton is the medical director of the breast care center at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.