The movie “Selma” is scheduled to be shown at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 6420 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, on Friday, Jan. 3. This film portrays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as he “rallies his followers on the historic march from Selma to Montgomery in the face of violent opposition,” and will be shown in the Potomac Room from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m. where light refreshments will be served. This movie shows the milestone victory for the civil rights movement. No registration is required to come out to see this movie but you must have your M-NCPPC Senior ID with you.
Tea Time
The youth and community programs send out an invitation, an opportunity for you to engage in fellowship while drinking tea and eating light snacks at this “communi-tea” series. They will be willing to accept your donations of old and/or slightly used items, school supplies such as backpacks, pencils, glue, crayons, pens, paper as well as unwrapped toys and monetary contributions. Your donation will be distributed to organizations who have expressed their need for assistance. The tea will be at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 8001 Sheriff Road in Landover on Jan. 15 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. At this free event, there will be refreshments served as long as the supply of goods lasts. Please call 301-583-2445 if you want or need more information.
The Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, was the celebration of life for Clarence Goldsborough Sr. at the First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro. Family members, friends, neighbors and former co-workers began arriving at this church at 9:30 in the morning for the visitation and the 11 a.m. funeral service. Goldsborough was born May 20, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa., the third son of the late Charles A. Goldsborough Sr. and Francis Ann (Blake) Goldsborough. He graduated from Garnett High School in Kent County in May 1945. He went to Morgan State College, now called Morgan State University. He later entered the Army and was discharged with honors in November 1952. He then was employed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture where he later became general sales manager of the department. He worked for the government for 30 years before retiring.
On August 22, 1964, he married Melvyn Blease Harris and later moved to Croom. They have a son, Clarence “Clay” Goldsborough Jr., who is married to Adrian Ghee and they have two sons, giving the Goldsboroughs two grandsons, Ethan and Evan. Here in Croom Acres, he received the Prince George’s County Beautification Award for five successive years of having a beautiful, well-kept yard and received the Golden Trowel Award in 2008.
The celebration service included music, readings, prayer and the eulogy by senior pastor the Rev. Zach Schlegel. Family members, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, sister, brother, two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends will surely miss his smile, handshake and encouraging words that he often spoke to everyone.
The internment was private. The arrangements for this celebration were entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home Inc. located at 7474 Landover Road in Hyattsville.
Take Care of your Health
This is indeed the cold and flu season. So, be sure that you take care of yourself and especially the people in your house. Be sure to wash your hands, often, to help stop the spread of germs. Eat healthy by eating rich fruits and vegetables. Do not forget to do some exercise, even if it means additional walking. Be sure to get enough sleep, eight to 10 hours nightly. Get the flu shot and stop smoking. Be careful when you are around other people, especially people who may have a germ you do not want or need. Stay well. Enjoy life.
Have a happy holiday and look forward to a healthy new year!