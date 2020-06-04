The novel coronavirus is alive and well … in the funny pages

I loved the comics (“the funnies”) when I was a kid. I’ll bet you did, too. “Orphan Annie,” “Dick Tracy,” “Li’l Abner,” “Gasoline Alley,” “Terry and the Pirates,” “Steve Canyon,” “Blondie,” I loved them all.
I have grown old, and I usually read only six of The Washington Post’s 41 comics. But the virus has changed that.
Comic strip artists — most, but not all — have taken on the novel coronavirus. Little by little, they are abandoning their storylines to feature today’s anxieties. And I’ve started reading them.
I particularly appreciate Darrin Bell’s “Candorville.” My favorite strips were when he ran about eight strips, each with a grey profile of a familiar international cityscape. From each country, an airborne lament was issued (in a different language for each country), “I am all alone here.”
Believe me, right now you need the funnies.
Known cases in Maryland
Through 5 p.m. May 27, there have been 48,423 cases reported in Maryland, and 736 new cases the day before.
As for coronavirus-related deaths in Maryland, 2,392 have died, and there were 59 more on Wednesday, May 27.
Prince George’s County continues to suffer the most cases and the most deaths in the state. Do you wonder why I am concerned about things opening?
Morningside VFD says ‘Thanks!’
On their website, our fire department says, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Morningside VFD has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our local community. We have received food and monetary donations from both local area businesses and the citizens we serve. Thank you for supporting your local 100% volunteer fire and medical emergency services department!”
In particular, they recognize the following:
Carla Cash, aide to Councilmember Monique Anderson-Walker, and St. Stephen Baptist Church for facilitating the meal donations twice a week to our first responders.
Local community member Tony Proctor for the donation of beverages.
The Starbucks on Donnell Drive for the donation of food and beverages.
The Town of Morningside for its monetary donation, which permitted the first responders to purchase food staples for meals. This allowed them to reduce their trips to the grocery stores and limit their COVID-19 exposure.
Fire in Clinton
On May 15, about midnight, Morningside VFD responded to a fire at a home on Glissade Drive in Clinton. The fire was at the back of the house. The fire was “knocked out and no injuries were reported.”
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has been responding to an average of 20 calls a day during COVID-19. This fire is typical.
Academia
Motoko Howard, organist at St. Philip’s Church in Camp Springs, had her final recital exam at Catholic University and has received her DMA (doctor of musical art in piano performance). I had hoped to attend her final recital, but of course that didn’t happen.
Max Howard, son of Motoko and Frank Howard of Silver Spring, who sings with me in St. Philip’s Choir, is graduating from St. John’s College High School in Washington.
Richelle Eastridge is valedictorian and Naomi Barnett is salutatorian at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.
Email (muddmm@aol.com) with news of your graduate.
Neighbors & other good people
Donna Gentile, daughter of George Glagola, responded to last week’s obit for John Butler Jr. She emailed, “Johnny Butler worked for my dad at both of his gas stations, Forest Heights American and George’s American.” He went on to manage Amoco Gas Station in Forest Heights for years.
I received an email from Rory Lohman who grew up on Allies Road in Morningside. He now lives in Huntingtown and enjoys reading my column. He’ll tell me more about what he’s been doing over the past 50 years.
Rosie Nickodemus is my sister and she lives in Saginaw, Mich. I’m really proud of her! She risked leaving her house to give blood again and was awarded her 16-Gallon Pin, which means she has donated blood 128 times.
Are you counted?
Hey Prince George’s County! We started out this month with a 57.4% self-response rate. As of May 25, 2020, the self-response rate is 61.6%! They still need your help! This week, they say, “let’s work together in an effort to finish strong by calling our family, friends, neighbors and even our local faith-based leaders to encourage them to complete their Census today!” #ProudToBeCounted #PGCensus2020
Memories of Morningside and Skyline: 2009
In 2010, I ran a list of those who lived, worked or otherwise served in Morningside or Skyline the previous year (2009). I wrote an obituary for each of them. Here they are, in chronological order:
Frances Brooks died Feb. 6, 2009, followed by Joseph Gray, Andrew Cummings, Josephine “Jo” Cunningham, Beverly Joan Phillips, Carlton T. “Trapper” Jones, John White, Christopher McCann, Wilbert “Tom” Dooley, Keith Anderson, Paul A. McConkey, Chester Lanehart III, David Ray Call, Donald Harder, Henrietta Tretler, Glenn Allen Chase, Stanley Kingsbury, Nancy Wimbush, Pat Berkeley, Jerry Nichols, Richard Overby and Elizabeth Haymans, who died Dec. 30, 2009.
Do you see familiar names, perhaps someone you especially miss?
Colleen Melton, master electrician
Colleen Michelle Melton, 63, of Washington, a 1975 Suitland High graduate, died of cancer May 18 at Sibley Hospital. She grew up in Hillcrest Heights, the daughter of Magdaline and the late Clyde Thames.
Colleen, an accomplished master electrician, retired in 2019 after 35 years.
Survivors include her husband Samuel Melton, daughter Shauna Kiett, brother Dion and grandchildren. A memorial service was at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home in Waldorf on May 29.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Fay Norton-Cummings and Malik Reed, June 6; Trisha Reamy, June 7; Ryan Fowler and John Nichols, June 8; Robin Murphy and the Rev. Frank Ways, June 9; Laura Smith Jenkins, June 10; Fannie Dimes, Meghan Trexler Decker and Jennifer Jenkins McClelland, June 11; Keenus Clark and Shirley Profhit, June 12.
Happy 44th anniversary to Bucky and Debbie Tretler on June 5; and happy 49th anniversary to Kathy and Bob Elborne on June 12.