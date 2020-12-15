Planet Aid Inc. is an organization that sets up yellow bins in business parking lots for charity collection, primarily of clothing and shoes. One of those bins is in the parking lot behind Andrews Restaurant and other businesses at the corner of Suitland and Randolph Roads. And it had become a dump for all kinds of trash.
Three Skyline Citizens' officers, President Stan Holmes, Treasurer Ashby Harmon and 2nd Vice President Kenia Spivey had been discussing what to do about it. They contacted the management who owns the shopping center and other agencies for help. Calls to Planet Aid to remove the bin went unanswered.
But things turned for the better when Carla Cash, community adviser for Council Member Monique Anderson-Walker, was able to get in touch with Planet Aid.
The Skyline Three (which I've decided to call them) had decided the only way that trash was going to get removed was if they did it themselves. They showed up on Dec. 8 with appropriate cleanup tools and went to work, bagging trash, shoveling and sweeping. It took three very long hours.
Ronald from Planet Aid arrived. He saw what they were trying to accomplish and jumped right in saying, "This is our community. We can't have this happening." (He lives in Upper Marlboro.) He loaded discarded furniture and more than 25 bags of trash into the truck. He also promised to add that bin to his route and said debris left around it will be dealt with weekly.
Skyline President Stan extended special thanks to Ashby Harmon and Kenia Spivey "who are always available to the community. Were it not for these two hard-workers, we wouldn't flourish." He also thanked Community Adviser Carla Cash, and Ronald from Planet Aid.
I extend my very own special thanks to Stan Holmes. Without his leadership, nothing would happen.
Neighbors & other good people
John Tierney, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration retiree and longtime resident of Camp Springs, died Dec. 7. A Mass of Christian Burial was said for him Dec. 12. I'll pay tribute to this dear friend in next week's column.
Sophomore Robbie Beran scored 19 points and sank three 3-pointers for Northwestern's 111-60 win over Chicago State on Dec. 5. Robbie is the grandson of Gus and Dolores Steinhilber, formerly of Skyline, and son of Paula Steinhilber Beran. Robbie, by the way, is 6'9".
Robbie's mom, Paula, who grew up in Skyline, is a member of the Richmond law firm Tavenner & Beran and was recently selected one of the Top 25 Female Attorneys by Virginia Super Lawyers.
Dr. Claudette Elizabeth Bennett, Census Bureau retiree, died Dec. 4 at her home in Fort Washington. She was a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, Adjunct Professor at Howard University, and a member of Ebenezer AME Church for more than 30 years.
Morningside Mayor Jerry and Jean Glaubitz are celebrating their 78th anniversary in Heaven. They wed Dec. 23, 1942, at the American Lutheran Church in Lincoln, Neb., while Jerry was home on leave from the Navy. Happy Anniversary!
Some kids will get a new bike, thanks to MVFD
The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has been working with other community partners to accumulate bikes and safety gear. It will be turned over to the County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association for distribution, "to brighten the holiday of those in need."
Town of Morningside
The office will be closed Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. For information, call 301-736-2300 or go to Generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
In writing last week about the Annual Senior Luncheon, I should have mentioned that the seniors' conference call ended with a raffle. Several seniors won. I didn't.
Changing landscape
The Suitland Parkway Trail is a short, paved, multi-use path that runs adjacent to Suitland Parkway from SE Washington to the Maryland border. Proposed construction may eventually extend the trail to the Branch Avenue Metro Station, near Joint Base Andrews.
For about six years now I have watched, sometimes painfully, the bridge & road work on Suitland Road under the Beltway. Most recently the center divider and the shoulders beneath the underpass have been bricked. And work continues.
Virus update: 51 Maryland deaths yesterday
The Maryland death total is now 4,916. Total Maryland cases are 219,961 with 2,632 added just yesterday (Dec. 8).
I'm still here, pecking out this column and hoping you'll soon email me (muddmm@aol.com) with news.
Morningside Memories: 40 years ago
Thirty-five Morningside Sportsmen's Club members, 40 children—mostly Sportsmen offspring—and Santa (George Catloth) spent seven hours caravanning through Morningside and Skyline on Saturday, Dec. 15, 1980, collecting canned goods and cash for their annual drive.
According to Drive Chairman George Playfair, about 90% of the families in the community donated. The Sportsmen were able to provide 19 needy families with full turkey dinners.
George and Assistant Chairman Don Jurney extended special thanks to Tommy at Skyline Restaurant for providing pizza and cokes for the children who helped. The Village Barn and local service stations made generous donations. Thanks were also extended to the Morningside Fire Department for the loan of their truck and the use of their driveway for construction of the float, which was the special design of Float Chairman Bob Walker.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my grandson Michael Gallegos, Dec. 19; Ricky Nichols, Dec. 20; Evelyn McKeown, Dec. 21; Timothy Flaherty and former Morningside Mayor Irving Robinson, Dec. 22; Paul Ford and Russ Kyser, Dec. 23; Kendall Lanehart and former Morningside Councilman Ken Miller, Dec. 24.
Happy anniversary to Ray and Betty Call on Dec. 20; and to Suitland Road Pastor Kelvin and his wife Jai McCune, on their 35th anniversary Dec. 21.