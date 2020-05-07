The Town of Morningside: How it came to be, until COVID-19

The Town of Morningside has held its annual elections the first Monday of May since its incorporation 71 years ago, in May 1949.
But, going back to the beginning: As early as 1938, developers Morgan Wayson and Randolph Hopkins began developing a community named Morningside. (No one really knows where that name came from.) The original farmhouse still stands on Maple Road and was designated a Historic Tour Site in 1997.
New houses were priced at $2,680 to $3,300. By October 1940, 100 houses had been sold and school bus service began.
In 1941, the Morningside Village Association held its first meeting. Mail service to homes (instead of to Suitland Road) began. In 1942, the first directory (of 109 families) was published by the Women’s Civic Group of Morningside.
But, World War II ended new house construction. President Franklin D. Roosevelt directed the secretary of war to acquire several thousand acres — more than a 100 area families were required to vacate homes and property. By September 1942, development of Andrews Air Force Base began and construction of the Military Highway (Suitland Parkway) was started. It was completed in 1944, providing a direct route from Andrews into Washington.
In 1945, the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department and the Ladies’ Auxiliary were organized. And post-war home construction boomed. In May 1949, the town was incorporated and the first mayor, June Stocklinski, elected.
Since then, the first Monday of May has been Morningside Election Day. It took novel coronavirus to change that. Elections may be held in July.
John Butler dies at 96.
John Butler, who had lived at 506 (later, 4506) Morgan Road in Morningside since at least 1952, died April 24. He has been one of Morningside’s oldest, and most respected, residents. His son Russell served on the Morningside Town Council 1985-1988. An online celebration of his life was held on May 2. I’ll have his obituary in a future column.
Applause
My granddaughter Claire Mudd of Laurel was inducted into the Sigma Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa Leadership Honor Society on April 19. Originally the ceremony was to be held in the Memorial Chapel at the University of Maryland with a reception. Instead, the ceremony was held virtually on Zoom. Each student was honored, showing them live in their homes, as their families watched. The in-person ceremony was canceled but the new inductees will still get their names engraved in stone on the fountain on McKeldin Mall. Claire, now a senior at the University of Maryland, is a graduate of Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt.
What it’s like now
Jill Kimmel, formerly of Skyline, sent me a delightful hand-written (!) letter from her home in Hagerstown. An observation she made about today: “Some days I feel I’m stuck in the middle of a science fiction movie!”
There is one thing we can all do …
Changing landscape
It’s Academic, the world’s longest-running TV quiz, has in recent years been taping at World Media Net, National Harbor. Now it is dealing with COVID-19 by turning to Zoom. Host Hillary Howard tapes from her Arlington home.
My big front-yard redbud tree was beautiful last week when it was in full redbud. But what interested me was what it attracted: bees. Hundreds of them. I hardly ever see a bee anymore, so this swarm was so welcome.
Bring back drive-in theaters. The Family Drive-in Theatre in Stephens City, Va., is planning to open on weekends. I’ll bet they bring in a lot of families tired of being home.
Bonnie Weeks, La Reine class of ‘69
Bonnie (Harrison) Weeks, 68, of Tampa, Fla., died April 23. She was born in Washington, daughter of William and Alma Harrison. She attended Holy Comforter School and graduated from La Reine High School in Suitland in 1969.
She retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency at Bolling AFB.
She’s survived by her husband (whom she’s known since she was 10), Tom; sons, Tommy Jr., Michael, Patrick and Edward; two grandchildren; brother Michael Harrison and sister Michele Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
May they rest in peace
Esther Fernandez, cousin of Donna Young of Camp Springs, died in Spain on her 90th birthday, of the novel coronavirus.
Jeanne E. (Holets) Reilly, 68, of Derwood, Md., died April 3, of MDS, or myelodysplasic syndrome. She was a graduate of Oxon Hill High in 1969 and received her master’s degree at the University of Maryland. Survivors include her husband, Scott Reilly, daughters, Erin and Andrea, and granddaughter, Elora.
Louis W. Perrygo, 72, of Upper Marlboro died Feb. 12. He’s survived by his wife Nancy, children and grandchildren.
He retired from the Census Bureau in 1996 after 32 years, and I’m sure Louis would want you to complete your Census2020 form.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Brandi Jeter and Buddy Ramsey, May 9; Gladys Locks, Shirley Eppard and Elijah Thomas, May 10; Carolyn Flaherty Fogle, May 11; Kyle Dameron, May 12; Henrietta Bookhart, Ted Harris and Micheal White, May 13; and my next door neighbor, John Smith, May 14.
Happy anniversary to Donna and Wayne Anderson on May 14.
Happy Mother’s Day to mothers everywhere!