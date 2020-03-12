With a 92-to-47 vote, the Maryland House of Delegates sent a bill that would ban the intentional release of balloons into the air to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk for approval. Balloon releases are popular for celebrations and memorials but, they say, the practice creates trash which poses a danger to wildlife. Balloon releases are already banned in Queen Anne’s and Wicomico counties and Ocean City.
The bill, sponsored by Del. Wayne A. Hartman (R-Worcester), establishes a civil fine of up to $250 for a balloon release by an organization or an individual “who is at least 13 years old.” The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D-Howard), passed by a vote of 38 to 8 earlier in the session.
Changing landscape
The very popular Horace & Dickie’s restaurant on H Street NE is closing after losing its lease. However, patrons can travel to Camp Springs for their fried whiting at 5601 Allentown Road. The owner, Richard “Dickie” Shannon, may even work there part time. There are also franchise agreements to open Horace & Dickie’s in Waldorf and Glenarden.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has announced they need more time to safely complete the bridge rehabilitation of Temple Hill Road over the Beltway. The new estimate is this summer.
Free transportation will be provided on the South County Circulator to and from District 8 senior apartment buildings. The seniors in those buildings will be able to go out in the district to enjoy themselves, socialize and handle personal business. District 8 includes Andrews, Camp Springs, Clinton, Forest Heights, Fort Washington, Glass Manor, Marlow Heights, Oxon Hill, Temple Hills and Skyline. (Morningside is in District 7.) Service begins Monday, March 16.
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital held a ribbon-cutting Feb. 27 for its new cancer center.
John Wilkes Booth Escape Route tours
Three one-day Surratt House Escape Route tours are coming up in April. These bus tours leave from the Surratt House at 7 a.m. and head to Ford’s Theatre where the dastardly deed was done. Then the bus follows the route Booth took out of Washington, through Southern Maryland and across the bridge into Virginia where he met his fate. The bus returns to the Surratt House at 7 p.m.
Tours are offered April 11, 18 and 25. I’ve taken the tour twice. It’s a great experience. (By the way, there’s a stop at my great-grandpa Dr. Samuel Mudd’s house for a guided talk and perhaps a T-shirt at the gift shop.) For more information, visit surrattmuseum.org.
Coming up
Colonial Tavern Dinner at Darnall’s Chance House Museum in Upper Marlboro is on Saturday, March 14, 7 p.m. Call 301-952-8010 to see if you can still get a seat.
Bunny Bingo for all ages is in Morningside on April 4. More info as I learn time and fee.
Bingo is every Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus in Forestville. Doors open at 5 p.m., sales begin at 6, Early Birds at 7. Players and volunteers welcome. Info: call Robert Jacobs, 301-937-1145.
Morningside/Skyline Memories: 1975
Here’s some of what was happening here 50 years ago:
TUFF Teen Club and Morningside Recreation Council held a Dance ‘50s Night to period music at Foulois, from 8 to 11 p.m. One dollar for members, $1.50 for non-members. “Open to junior and senior high school community.” (Does anyone remember what TUFF stood for?)
The IRS opened a full-service office in the Penn Silver Building in Suitland.
The Rev. and Mrs. Gary Dull of Morningside Baptist Church were congratulated on the birth of their twin sons, Michael and Thomas.
Rabies vaccinations were held outside Skyline School for dogs (on a leash) and cats (in boxes, with air holes). $2 contribution.
Skyline Homemakers organized, with Dot Burgess as president; Pat Lyall, vice president; Sandy Costigan, secretary; and B.J. Bennett, treasurer. All homemakers welcome.
The Morningside Parks and Recreation Council announced an area cleanup day in May.
Morningside Senior Citizens were swinging into spring after lunch at the Ponderosa and a visit to the Pioneer House at Cosca Park. They continued with bowling on Mondays. And they offered a special congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. Walker on their golden wedding anniversary, Feb. 21.
Cook, mother, son-in-law all died in November
Mary Ann Cook, 70, longtime resident of Maryanne Drive in Morningside, died at her recent home in Mechanicsville on Nov. 1. Two days later, on Nov. 3, her son-in-law John Naumoff of Charlotte Hall, died suddenly at 57. Then, on Nov. 27, her mother, Annabelle Thomas of Port Republic, died at 91. It was a hard November for one family. Mary Ann was born at Bethesda Naval Hospital to Rodrick and Annabelle Thomas of Bradberry Heights. It was in Bradberry Heights that she met her future husband, Tommy Cook, and they were married for more than 52 years.
The Cooks were proprietors of several local shops including Tastee Freez on Suitland Road and Sammy Laundromat (“Free washing powder on Wednesdays”) on Maxwell Drive.
Mary Ann enjoyed her family, crocheting and bargain shopping. She was preceded in death by her father, her son Tommy Cook Jr. and sister Linda Betts. Survivors include her husband Tommy Sr., children, Jimmy Cook and Tammy Naumoff, sister, Brenda Besore, daughter-in-law, Anita Beall Cook, eight grandchildren, and six great-grands.
The Brinsfield Funeral Home obit says of her, “If there was a coupon, then there was a reason to shop.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to Anita (Beall) Cook, March 12; Pamela Woodall, Kathy Elborne, Cordelia Bland, Shirley Carruth and Gregory Ritter, March 13; my daughter Therese Gallegos and Belinda Benavidaz, March 14; Jacob Thompson, Jose Gryskewicz and Jonathan Capps, March 15; Constance Bennett and my great-grandson Riley McHale, March 16; Sharon Ryan, Helene Williams, Judy Bornman and Alysha Perez, March 18; Kristopher Calhoun and Audrey Pridgen, March 19.
Top o’ the mornin on St. Patrick’s Day!