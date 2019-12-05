Darnall’s Chance House Museum at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, Upper Marlboro, has an excellent list of December events that are a sweet treat. Come out and view the display of amazing edibles — the gingerbread houses. You will have an opportunity to vote for your favorite entries in the viewer’s choice competition. Admission is $2 per person, cash only and children 4 years and under are free. They will give away commemorative gingerbread house ornaments while the supplies last to the visitors. The event dates are Dec. 6-8 and Dec. 13-15 from noon to 5 p.m.
This museum will have a pajama party on Dec. 5, where children are invited to wear their favorite pajamas at this story time event where there will be a variety of children’s classic holiday stories and some sweet treats. Story time will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., and admission is free to this show.
Have you ever thought about making treats for the reindeer as you make special goodies for Santa? The reindeer do very hard work pulling the sleigh full of gifts. Kids can make a homemade holiday blend of reindeer food at this event. There is free admission to the show and the event, and will have children’s activities available from noon until 3 p.m. If you want more information or want to schedule for a group, you can call the museum at 301-952-8010.
The Living Christmas Tree
Noted as “a can’t-miss event for the whole family,” the presentation of the Living Christmas Tree with a “dynamic choir in a 30-foot tree, live orchestra, thousands of twinkling lights and heartwarming holiday drama” will be held at Riverdale Baptist Church at 1177 Largo Road in Upper Marlboro, on Dec. 14 and 15. Tickets are limited with reserved seating, group prices available, costing $12, $10 for seniors and children 10 years old and under can be purchased online at livingtreetickets.com or by calling 301-249-9111. Times are Saturday, Dec. 14, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. You can visit the outdoor live nativity where there will be refreshments and will open one hour before the show begins.
Festival of Lights
A wonderful sight can be witnessed at Watkins Regional Park at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro, where there will be more than 2.5 million lights throughout. There is also a 54-foot LED musical tree. Admission costs are $10 for single visit car or van, $20 for car or van for multi-visit (three visits), $20 for single visit mini-bus or limo with 13-24 passengers, $40 for multi-visit mini-bus or limo and $30 for bus with over 25 passengers. You can order your tickets online in advance and save some money. They will accept your credit card.
Holiday farmer’s market
Santa will be at the Anne Arundel County holiday farmer’s market at Riva Road and Harry Truman Parkway in Annapolis on Saturday, Dec. 7, via Riva Volunteer Fire Department where there will be lost of free fun for everyone in the family. The market will be open weekends with locally grown food and some great gifts, too, Dec. 7 through Dec. 22 on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will have seasonal produce, eggs, meats, cheeses, holiday greens for decoration, handmade crafts, baked goods and of course gift ideas for all of your family members.
Priscilla is recuperating
What a surprise waking up several days ago, going into the bathroom and upon looking into the mirror, wondering what was going on. I had a little closure in my right eye that continued to hurt me for days. My sister, Desiree Cross, lives in Baltimore and told me that she planned to visit me. I called my primary care doctor to get an appointment as soon as possible, as I began to feel pain in the right side of my face. Desiree and I did get a chance to talk and go to some special places before keeping my doctor’s appointment. Well, by now not only was the right eye swollen, it had gotten so big that it covered my eye. I was surprised when the doctor said I had shingles, which had covered my face and the top of my head. I was indeed surprised, but glad to get medical help. Desiree took me to my daughter’s house where I had to stay because I could not see well enough to drive. I had appointments with my eye doctor the next two days to help with the eye problem. Yes, I have several prescriptions that I have to continue to take. It has been a difficult week, a painful experience, but I now have vision in the right eye. My advice to everyone is to get some information about those childhood diseases that can later re-enter your life so you can perhaps prevent something happening to you and you will know just what medical help you might need.