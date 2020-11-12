November has a lot of things we can do. There is the end of Daylight Savings Time which was just a few days ago. Yes, now we will have longer day time, but just for a little while. And, there was a very, very important day, Nov. 3, Election Day. Did you vote? The voting counting took lots of hours in order to get the result, but that is now history. You can look for a full moon on Nov. 15 and Nov. 30. Veterans Day is on Nov. 11. Thanksgivings Day is on Nov. 26.
Thanksgiving holiday
What do you do for Thanksgiving? You must remember to celebrate safely at home inviting family and friends to your house or if you have been invited to a relative, neighbor or friends home or even if you to go to a restaurant. Yes the foods are good and enjoyable, especially cooked ham, vegetables and desserts. Please remember to wear your mask. Be sure to wash your hands maybe more than just one time for safety.
Do you plan to travel, several miles from your home? Will you be driving your car with your family going with you? Be sure the car is good to drive. Be sure you know where to get gas if you need gas. Be aware that there will be other people on the road, so be careful. Or, will you have to go so many miles that you will have to get on a plane, train or bus? Be careful and be sure to obey whatever rules they have not, only for your health and protection, but do so, so that you can have a safe, enjoyable trip and a good meeting with other people on this holiday.
If you are having people at your house be sure to plan the seating arrangement for enjoying the meal. Place the plates and eating utensils, napkins, glasses so they will be handy for the eaters. With the weather so nice, it would be nice if the holiday was just like this so we all can have an more enjoyable holiday. Remember, be healthy. Eat right, vegetables, fruits and drink water. Get plenty of sleep. Step outside and take a few steps for exercise. Dress properly. Enjoy your life. And, get ready for the next big holiday, Dec. 25, yes, Christmas!
Telephone calls
Is your telephone forever ringing, sometimes in the early morning hours and other times as you have just had a full day and are now trying to relax? As you look at the phone, you do not recognize the phone number especially if the call is coming from some place that is not in your area. Sometimes the caller has a funny ID and speaks with an accent and does not your name. You should always keep your computer, software, tablets and your telephones up to date. However, if you get caught in a scam or you have lost some of your money you should contact ftc.gov/complaint where you may be able to get some help to with this problem.