Congratulations to Edwin Rullan Marquez, Gabriel K. Osamor and Stephen Copley, volunteers at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department, on obtaining their emergency medical technician certification.
This from the department’s website: “What is even more impressive is that Edwin Rullan Marquez and Stephen Copley came to us having to take the EMT program while having previous experience in the Fire Service.
There was no complaining and no excuses. They pulled together, coordinated their lives and set out to achieve their goals.
“That is what makes Morningside such a wonderful place, people are willing to make themselves uncomfortable to serve with us — selfless service is not easy, but they all continue daily with remarkable resolve.”
Yard sales
• The Town of Morningside is hosting a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables (each with two chairs) are $10 for residents, $15 for non-residents. To register or for more information, call 301-736-2300.
• There will be a yard sale at 2910 Upland Ave. in District Heights on Sept. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Household items, children’s clothing, women’s clothing and more.
Coming up
Oxon Hill High School Class of 1969 is having a 50th reunion Sept. 13-15. Contact Skip Strobel at 202-543-5158 or tman46@verizon.net.
Morningside officials will hold a work session on Sept. 10 and a town hall meeting on Sept. 17, both at 7 p.m.
Skyline Citizens Association has its quarterly meeting on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., probably at the Morningside Firehouse. We would like to be able to meet at our old stomping grounds, Skyline School, now an office building for the county school system, but that may not be happening. Yet.
Glow in the Dark Mini-Golf will happen on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Watkins Regional Park. All ages. Residents, $5. 301-218-6700.
Changing landscape
Twanna Harper, the “self-appointed Mayor of Clinton,” emailed that the grand opening of Aldi’s in Clinton on Aug. 29 had a great turnout. She wrote, “I arrived around 7:45 and the line was about 100 or more waiting to get in. Had some wonderful conversations with the neighbors, and the seniors were especially excited to finally have a grocery store they can walk to!”
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center has begun a two-year construction project that’ll expand its emergency department and front entrance. It will increase available beds from 28 to 40. A 24-hour café will be available.
The residents of Westphalia (a new community off Pennsylvania Avenue, across from Joint Base Andrews) have won! They protested Amazon’s plan to construct a 4-million-square-foot warehouse in their community, in a place they hoped would have restaurants, bars, offices and shops. They took on Amazon. And they won! Now, I hope those restaurants, etc. materialize.
Skyline Citizens Association’s 50th (continuing)
As 1973 began, the county schools desegregated. At midterm, Skyline students at Crossland (except seniors) were transferred to Central High School in Capitol Heights. SCA invited Central’s principal, William Chesnutt, to attend our January meeting to answer questions.
By then, Richard Wright was our president and quarterly meetings were well attended. In the summer of 1973 we had a fun-filled carnival at Skyline School, sponsored by Park & Planning.
The Army’s 30-piece Concert Band from Fort Meade played for us before our September 1973 meeting.
Drug use was becoming a neighborhood problem; SCA had a drug authority speak at one of our meetings.
Motorbikes were the new thing and they began speeding through our streets. There were a lot of complaints.
Another issue — even more serious — was mosquito control. County trucks came through the community to spray Henson Creek. SCA contacted an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Several years later, the program was discontinued.
Skyline School was a busy place beyond the school hours: M-NCPPC had sign-up classes, such as Beginning Banjo, Photography, Intro to Weaving and Yoga ($10 for 5 weeks). And Summer Playground, a six-week program, was held for the neighborhood kids, at Skyline School,from June into August.
Now, sad to say, 45 years later there are no classes, no Summer Playground. And no Skyline School.
To be continued.
Betty crocheted baby sweaters for hospitals
Betty Malkowski, 86, of Temple Hills, died Aug. 12, eight months after her husband Bill. She was born in London, England, and as a young teen, endured the bombing of her home and all the WWII wartime shortages.
The last time I talked to Betty I asked how she met her husband. She told an amusing story about how she was supposed to go out with Don Miller and ended up with Bill Malkowski. He was deployed with the U.S. Air Force in England. She married him and together they traveled the world, finally settling in Temple Hills.
Betty loved to crochet and used that talent to hand-make baby clothes which she donated to hospitals and babies in need. She was an avid bingo and Keno player. With Bill, she attended daily Mass at St. Philip’s. They always sat in the front row.
Bill, her husband of 66 years, died last December. Survivors include her children, Stephen Malkowski, Lorraine Ramsey and Patricia Lambeth; grand and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s with burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to my choir director Frank Howard, Justine Poe, Paul M. Locke, Harietta Boo Henson, my granddaughter-in-law Nina McHale and Dan Needham, Sept. 6; Melissa Howell, Sept. 7; Mike Dawes, Sept. 9; Charlie Deegan, twins Robert and John Woods, and Nan Brown, Sept. 10; Carol Lee, Sept. 11; Anthony Thomas and Hank Busky, Sept. 12; and Patricia Epperly, Sept. 13.
Happy Golden Anniversary to Les and Kathy Hedrick on Sept. 13.