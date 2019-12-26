Sue Mason, one of my best correspondents, sent me obits for three Suitland High School graduates who died recently. When we moved here in 1958, high school students in Morningside and Skyline attended Suitland, so I’m glad to be kept informed. The three are:
Pearl May (Waple) McNamara, 75, died Oct. 31. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2 p.m. at the American Legion in Severn. She grew up in Boulevard Heights and married Leo McNamara in 1962. They moved to California where they raised their three children and later returned to Maryland. Pearl worked many years as a publications tech for several companies, including Hughes Aircraft.
Patricia “Patsy” Laverne (Heiston) Quade, 75, of Mechanicsville died in her home on Nov. 25, surrounded by her family. She was born in District Heights and married John Morris Quade Sr. in 1960. She and her husband owned and operated Seabreeze Restaurant for 17 years. She was also a hairdresser and a member of the Hollywood-Leonardtown Optimist Club, American Legion Auxiliary and Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. She is survived by her husband, three children and grandchildren. Services were held at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood.
Alfred M. Dintino Jr., 83, an Air Force veteran of the Korean War, died Dec. 12. A native Washingtonian, he grew up in Bradbury Heights, graduated from Suitland in 1954 and joined the military. He was the husband of 61 years to Nancy (Poirier) Dintino and a father of five. He was a 50-plus years member of Steamfitters Local 602. He retired from Johnson Controls in 1998. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and American Legion Post 82, La Plata. Services were at St. Peter’s in Waldorf.
Neighbors and other good people
Sam Cox, the newly-elected president of the Suitland Civic Association, called thinking I might be able to tell him how many years it’s been since a man (rather than a woman) held the office. I didn’t know. But he’s dropping by to borrow Darlie Norton’s history of Suitland. Next week I’ll update you on the SCA and its new officers.
Priscilla Jones, my fellow columnist, recently wrote about her scary battle with shingles. It caused her right eye to swell, so much so that it covered her eye.
It affected her face and her head and prevented her from driving. I called and found she is recovering, can drive and will finally get shingle shots. She advised me to do as well. I will. And maybe you should, too.
Richard Robinson, longtime custodian at St. Philip’s church and school, died Dec. 11. He was 70. He was buried from Peoples Community Baptist Church in Silver Spring. He was big guy with a big heart and a great smile. We all loved him.
St. Philip’s School is seeking men and women who graduated from the school and fondly remember Sister Viventia in first grade, Sister Josene in second, Sister Josita in third or any of the other teachers down through the years. Next year St. Philip’s celebrates its 60th anniversary. Email stpaoffice@gmail.com to reconnect.
Applause
The Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. football team, the Pumas, have won their fourth state title in five years! Head coach DaLawn Parrish proudly held aloft the MPSSAA (Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association) 4A Trophy after defeating Northwestern 35-14 at the Navy-Marine Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Dec. 6.
Wise is the assigned high school for students from Morningside and Skyline.
Changing landscape
Starting the week of Dec. 8, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital opened a temporary front entrance to provide access to its emergency department and main hospital during construction. The hospital also warns that at some point during construction, the hospital’s visitor parking may fill up. Designated overflow parking will be at Colony South Hotel.
I’m used to driving into Washington via Suitland Parkway and the Frederick Douglass Bridge. Well, I did that on the way into the city, could not find my way back to Suitland Parkway on the way home; I ended up taking South Capitol Street to Eastover.
The problem is, of course, the new six-lane Frederick Douglass Bridge.
Plus, a new traffic oval west of the river that connects south Capitol Street, Potomac Avenue and Q Street SE, a new at-grade traffic oval east of the river that connects South Capitol Street, Suitland Parkway and Howard Road SE, reconstruction of the Suitland Parkway/Interstate 295 interchange, bicycle and pedestrian facilities and more. I think driving will be a mess for many, many months. Be aware.
Volunteers wanted
The Surratt House Museum in Clinton suggest you “turn your love of history into a hobby!” E-mail surrattmuseum.org to learn about volunteer opportunities, or call 301-868-1121.
Morningside Memories: Christmas, 33 years ago
December 1986: There was a lot going on, beginning with the Morningside Sportsmen Club’s 15th annual canned goods drive, which sent Santa and his helpers cruising the neighborhood. A different Santa came to the Town Hall for breakfast and photo ops (pictures were $1).
The Morningside-Skyline Rec Council gathered singers to party at the town hall and practice Christmas carols. Then, they strolled Morningside caroling beautifully, particularly serenading ailing and housebound residents. I remember them, especially, performing at the Randolph Road Circle.
And on Dec. 19 judges had traveled the town seeking the best-decorated yuletide houses. The winners: first place, in four categories, were 6719 Larkspur, 6602 Woodland Road, 4005 Forest Grove Drive and 6324 Suitland Road.
Do you remember Christmas in Morningside? I do, and loved it. Especially when it snowed and the kids sledded Skyline Drive.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Virginia Simms, Carolyn Jeffcoat and Kirra Starr Mears, Dec. 27; Christopher Garris, Anne Lucas, Patsy Anderson, and my granddaughter Samantha McHale, Dec. 28; Brayden Proctor, Dec. 29; Amy Anthony Wade and Robert Tretler, Dec. 30; Pat Spry, Sister Haimanot, Dorothy Cullinan and Bridget Vilky, Jan. 1 and Evelyn Lozano who turns 99 on Jan. 2.
Happy anniversary to Gerald and Arvilla Atkinson who’ll celebrate their 65th on Dec. 27; Nola and Bruce Thomas, their 42nd on Dec. 27 and my grandson David and Nina McHale, their 19th anniversary, Dec. 30.