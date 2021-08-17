Tommy Lee Cook, Sr., 70, formerly of Morningside, died Aug. 1 at his home in Mechanicsville. He was born in Blacksburg, Va., son of Kenneth and Annie Mae Cook.
He met and married his wife and best friend, Mary Ann Thomas, at a young age. They moved to Marianne Drive in Morningside in 1974, to Brandywine in 1989, and to Golden Beach in 2009.
A self-made entrepreneur, Tommy owned and operated numerous local businesses including Tastee Freez, Morningside Laundry, Andrews Laundry (near the House of Lee) and Cook's Laundry on Piscataway Road. As his obit says, " His customers became his friends." He could fix anything with a motor, and could often be found working on a car or fixing someone’s washing machine in his spare time.
Tommy and Mary Ann were married for more than 50 years before her death in November 2019. "They were very much in love and worked very well together raising their family and making a living."
He was predeceased by his son Tommy Cook Jr. and five siblings. Survivors include his children Jimmy Cook (Kim) and Tammy Naumoff, siblings Chris Webb (Bill), Brenda Kahn and Greg Cook (Rhonda), eight grandchildren and five great-grands. Services were at Brinsfield Funeral Home with burial at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf.
His daughter-in-law Anita Cook told me, "He was a quiet man, stayed in his room most of the time during family events. Unless he was cooking on the grill."
Town of Morningside: receives DHCD grant
The Town of Morningside has been awarded a joint Town Manager Circuit Rider Program grant in conjunction with the Town of Upper Marlboro.
This innovative program, which is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has awarded a total of $500,000 in grants to towns statewide. Morningside and Upper Marlboro received a combined $50,000.
Morningside will use its share of the $50,000 to fund an executive level position to serve as Chief Administrative Officer. “This grant is a great opportunity for municipalities to gain the insight of an experienced employee at a shared cost,” said Mayor Bennard J. Cann.
“The Town of Morningside is excited to work alongside Mayor Linda Pennoyer and the Town of Upper Marlboro on this venture."
Neighbors & other good people
Harold and Pat Whitt renewed wedding vows on their 70th anniversary July 3 during the 4:30 p.m. mass at Mt. Calvary Church in Forestville, the same church where they were married 70 years ago. Fr. Everett Pearson officiated; the congregation gave a standing ovation.
Bob Hull, of Streetsboro, Ohio, Suitland High Class of 1964, died suddenly April 7 at the Cleveland Clinic. Bob was married to Gina Glagola, who grew up in Morningside, daughter of George and Mae Glagola.
Clavelina Quidangen 'Lee" Sarmiento, 86, of Ft. Washington, a native of the Philippines who taught home economics for 30 years in Prince George's Schools, died Aug. 3. She was married 61 years to Pedro Sarmiento. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Columba Catholic Church, Oxon Hill.
Jaret Patterson, of Glenn Dale, a graduate of Pallotti High School in Laurel, has signed with the Washington Football Team and is competing for one of the 53 spots on the team's roster. My daughter Sheila, a teacher at Pallotti, clued me in on Jaret and I'll be watching to see how he does.
Rich fights cancer with hair and beard
Richard Landon, of District Heights, recently had all his hair cut off so he could donate it to Locks of Love to make wigs for cancer patients. He grew it for 19 months until it was long enough (at least 10"). Three years ago he had not only his head—but also his beard—shaved after going 20 months without shave or haircut. His sponsors raised $2,500 for a childhood cancer research charity, St. Baldrick's Foundation.
Rich suggests you let your hair grow — and donate!
For information about these remarkable organizations: Locks of Love: 561-833-7332 or LocksofLove.org. For St. Baldrick's: 888-899-2253 or binfo@stbaldricks.org.
Changing landscape
Shin Shin Carry Out has opened at 6120 Marlboro Pike in District Heights. It's had good reviews on NextDoor Morningside, so you might like to give Shin Shin a try. Hours are 11 to 11 Monday thru Thursday and 11 to midnight Friday & Saturday. Info: 301-568-3890.
Catch 22 Seafood Restaurant and Market has opened on Osborn Street in Upper Marlboro. Open noon to 8 p.m., Mon. thru Sat.
Two firms, Transurban and Macquarie, have been selected to build toll lanes on the Beltway and I-270, as well as a new American Legion Bridge, finance construction and operate them in exchange for keeping most of the toll revenues.
Birds in the D.C. area are going blind, then dying and wildlife experts don't know why. You can report any blind birds or dead birds at pwcdeadbirdreport@gmail.com. Email the exact location, if possible, with an address for researchers.
A house at 6906 Pickett Drive in Morningside has sold for $325,000.
Mary's COVID-19 report: Delta not deadly
Through Thursday, August 12, 5 p.m., Maryland had 1,047 in new cases in one day! That makes a Covid total in Maryland of 477,117. Almost half a million cases!
Three more Marylanders died.
Last week I referred to the new Delta variant as "deadly." One of my readers corrected me; it is actually not death-causing. But it's more infectious.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Austin Michael Fowler and my ex-daughter-in-law Denise McHale, Aug. 21: Wayne Anderson, Barbara Phipps and Gavin Michael Glaubitz, Aug. 22; Shelly Sansbury and Joseph R. Maiden, Jr., Aug. 23; Edith Hull, Aug. 26; Shirley Holmes, Chris Busky, William Fowler, Aubrey Pridgen and twins Anthony and Avery Simmons, Aug. 27.
A special Happy 18th Anniversary to my next-door neighbors John and Stacie Smith on August 23.