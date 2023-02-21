The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has been busy with two local houses afire in recent weeks, on Boxwood and on Pickett Court.
Former Morningsider Kathy Elborne emailed me word that there had been a serious fire at the house once next door to her, 6714 Boxwood. She said that the current resident and her son were not injured, having arrived on the scene in the late afternoon as smoke was coming out the windows. She later drove past the house, saw the boarded-up windows and burned belongings on the porch.
She gave me a little history of the house: “My dear sweet neighbor Kathrine Colleli lived there when we moved to Morningside and used to say that the house was originally a farmhouse, probably one of the first buildings in Morningside.”
A few weeks later, a second fire occurred at 9400 Pickett Court. I went by out and found it boarded up and the site cleaned up. No one was injured. A woman who lived there has moved away. The furnace was found to be the culprit.
Karen Rooker, Morningside’s Clerk/Treasurer, shared information with me about these two Morningside fires and then added another, though not in Morningside. On Feb. 13, a man died in a housefire doors down from Karen’s former home in the 8400 block of Schultz Road in Clinton. Two other residents were hospitalized with non-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Alberta Magnani, Census retiree, played rummy with the grandkids
Alberta Magnani was born in Tuscany, Italy, to Angelo and Eva Pinocci, and immigrated to the United States when she was five years old. She was 92 when she died February 20.
She graduated from Washington-Lee High School and Benjamin Franklin University, where she earned a bachelor’s in accounting, and went to work for the Department of Defense at the Pentagon.
After her marriage to Joseph Magnani on May 24, 1954, she quit her job to raise four daughters. She then worked at the Census Bureau, finally retiring in 1994. After retirement, Alberta and Joseph traveled back to Italy several times, enjoying family and friends there.
She was an active member of the Lucchesi nel Mondo Italian Club of Washington and the Sodality of St. Philip’s Church. In her spare time, she loved to cook, knit and sew, and play rummy with her grandchildren.
Her husband of 56 years, Joseph, died in 2011. Survivors include daughters, JoAnne (David), Christina, Sandra (Ralph), Gina (Robert), and seven grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Philip’s Feb. 20. Private entombment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Neighbors & other good people
My next-door neighbor Stacie Smith joined me last week to read to the children at the Daughters of Saint Anne’s daycare at the convent just around the corner from us. Stacie also presented the six tots with child-size quilts especially made for them.
Judy (Waby) Hansel, formerly of Skyline, has sent out about a hundred emails regarding a credit union in Dublin Park, Calif., which she says stole more than $57,600 from her. She has reported it to all the usual authorities, including the White House. I hope she gets it settled.
Rosemary (Doheny) Weller, 85, of Ft. Washington, died Feb. 11. She had a graduate degree from St. Mary’s College Notre Dame (my alma mater), master’s from Catholic U., Ph.D. from Maryland U., and she taught at Gallaudet. She was active in the Tantallon Citizens Assn. and editor of their newsletter. Survivors include son Michael Weller, a granddaughter, and two brothers. Mass was at St. Mary’s Piscataway, with burial at Resurrection.
John Russell Linthicum, 88, died Jan. 13 in Pompano Beach. He had graduated from Eastern High in D.C., was a star basketball and baseball player, and served in the Navy before becoming co-owner of Gus & John’s Italian Villa Restaurant in Camp Springs. He is survived by his wife Dorothy, two daughters and grandkids.
This time in February I always think of Gerry Jolliffe. I knew him years ago when he was a teenager in District Heights, son of Agnes “Jean” Jolliffe. He is the only person I’ve ever known who was born on leap-day, Feb. 29, and had a birthday only every four years. He died Feb. 21, 2014 (not a leap year).
Suitland Road Baptist Church: Correction
Last week I wrote about Suitland Road Baptist Church, but had a mistake. To correct: The church is only open for the Sunday service, which is at 11 a.m. To participate in the Friday Morning Bible Study with Paster Dr. Kelvin McCune, 10:30 to 11:30 am., call 617-769-8377. They will be discussing The Book of Romans. Thanks to Carolyn Pruitt for keeping me informed about activities at SRBC.
Places to go and things to do
The Maryland Choral Society (MSC) will perform Mozart’s Requiem at Mount Calvary Church on Sunday March 12. The Requiem is considered one of the world’s most beloved masterworks, with full orchestra, professional soloists. MSC will also perform the Miserere by Marianna von Martines. Mt. Calvary Church is at 6700 Marlboro Pike in Forestville. Purchase tickets at https://marylandchoralsociety.org. Use code MCS2023 at checkout. Face masks required.
The Surratt Visitors’ Center & Gift Shop opened in 1988. Though the building is not historic, it stands on acreage owned by the Surratt family. Housed at the shop are artifacts and photographs relative to the Surratt story. Prominently displayed is a large electric map highlighting the John Wilkes Booth escape route. The shop features a wide array of books on the Civil War, Lincoln and the Lincoln assassination, and a variety of gifts and collectibles. The Shop is at 9118 Brandywine Rd. in Clinton. For hours, call 301-868-1121.
2023: The Year of the Rabbit
The Chinese zodiac designates 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit represents hope and life and is a signal of peace and prosperity. For more information about The Year of the Rabbit, go to https://chinesenewyear.net/zodiac/rabbit.
People born in the Year of the Rabbit are calm and peaceful. They avoid fighting and arguing at all times but are artistic and have good taste in life. This is why they pay close attention to small details and make sure everything is done correctly.
If you happen to have a pet rabbit, enjoy it even more in 2023.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Angela Hutchinson and Thomas “TJ” Flaherty, Feb. 27; Terrence Flaherty, Feb. 28; Winifred Lanehart, March 1; Karen (Elborne) Stern and Harold Titus, March 2; Jennifer Vilky, March 3; Amy (Schlor) Foster and Matthew Flaherty, March 4.
Happy Anniversary to Clifford and Nancy Lantz, Feb. 26; Freda and Michael McDonald, their 43rd on Feb. 28; and Tom and Sarah Shipman, their 64th on March 4.