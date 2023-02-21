The Morningside Volunteer Fire Department has been busy with two local houses afire in recent weeks, on Boxwood and on Pickett Court.

Former Morningsider Kathy Elborne emailed me word that there had been a serious fire at the house once next door to her, 6714 Boxwood. She said that the current resident and her son were not injured, having arrived on the scene in the late afternoon as smoke was coming out the windows. She later drove past the house, saw the boarded-up windows and burned belongings on the porch.