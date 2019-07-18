Trinity Episcopal Church says “We welcome you to join us.” The services held at the church located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro include Spiritual Growth on the first and third Thursday each month in the Parish Hall at noon. There is Morning Prayer and Prayers for Peace in the church on Saturday at 9 a.m. Sunday services are Holy Eucharist with music and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and Fellowship Hour in the Parish Hall at 10:45 a.m. The Parish Office phone number is 301-627-2636 if you want more information. You can contact Jackie Belton at 301-728-5724 or jackiebeltonine@gmail.com if you want to be scheduled for a life skills coach appointment as she is available for appointments.
Meadows Baptist to hold special prayer service
If you wish Meadows Baptist Church to remember your needs as well as your individual family needs, you are asked to contact the church at www.meadowsbaptistchurch.org or call on the telephone at 301-262-2617. They are attempting to touch the community through persistent prayer. They quote this Bible verse that is Hebrews 4:16: “Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” Meadows Baptist Church, where the Rev. Jefferson is the pastor, is located at 6600 Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro.
Annual deaconess celebration planned
The deaconess of The First Baptist Church of Deanwood will have its annual Deaconess Ministry Celebration at the church located at 1008 45th St., North East, Washington, D.C., at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. The celebration will have a special guest speaker, the Rev. Chania L. Dillard of Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. in Bowie. Also on the program is another special guest, The Voices of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Arlington, Va. This is an opportunity “to hear great singing and a mighty Word to glorify God’s Kingdom.” Deaconess Sylvia Wynn Brown is the deaconess board chairperson and the Rev. Ronald K. Killer Sr. is this church’s pastor.
In loving memory
Memorial services were held for Luther Huzzey where in the printed program were some very thoughtful and thankful words from him: “When you think of me, smile.” Huzzey was born Oct. 28, 1944, the seventh child of the late Johnny Huzzey and Catherine Wallace. After his passing on June 28, memorial services were held for him Tuesday, July 9, at Wiseman Funeral Home at 7529 Old Alexander Ferry Road in Clinton.
His early childhood was spent in North Caroline and Virginia. When he lived in Virginia, he went to school in Norfolk, Va. Later, he joined and served in the United States Marine Corps for four years and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was employed at the United States Postal Service for 30 years. The memorial services included members of his family, including the Eulogy given by his son, Deacon Johnnie Whitehead. The family was very thankful and appreciated the cards, flowers, prayers and all expressions of love and sympathy that were expressed during this bereavement period. He further said, “I have left a legacy of love through those that love me”: his children, Johnnie Whitehead, Eric Huzzey, Barbara Hunter, Candy Huzzey and Monte Carnell McNair; grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. The interment was at Quantico National Park in Triangle, Va., followed by the repast at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Triangle, Va.
Did you know?
July, the summer of love, is also the 50th anniversary of “Virginia is for lovers.”