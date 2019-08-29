Spiritual Growth Service is held at Trinity Episcopal Church on the first and third Thursday at noon in the parish hall every month. This church, located at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro, has services at 9 a.m. on Saturday where there is Morning Prayer and Prayer for Peace.
Sunday services include Holy Eucharist with music and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Fellowship Hour in the parish hall at 10:45 a.m. You are welcome to come to this church where the phone number is 301-627-2636.
Estate planning seminar
A free seminar at Hilton Garden Inn Waldorf is on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast. Sinclair Prosser Law presents a seminar on estate planning, elder law and estate administration. You can call 410-573-4818 or 301-970-8080 for more information.
The Family Caregivers Conference 2019 is open to Prince George’s residents only who care for an older adult or an individual with dementia. The conference, ”Empowering Caregivers to Care for Others,” will be at Martin’s Crosswinds at 7400 Greenway Center Drive in Greenbelt on Sept. 25 with check-in time beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a conference time of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free conference where space is limited says registration begins Sept. 4.
You can register at caring2019.eventbrite.com or you can call 301-265-8658 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where there is a limit of two registrations per call. Registration is required, and a valid ID must be presented at the door. The keynote speaker is Yvonne Bronner who is a professor at Morgan State University. Several topics will be given including caregiving and maintaining your health, mental health and depression vs. the blues, managing your estate and retirement planning, changing rules and challenges of caring for a family member and other topics.
The Parks and Recreation Department of M-NCPPC also says, “live more, play more” as they suggest walking is a good way to reduce pain and improve your health.
They offer a Walk with Ease program which is certified by the Arthritis Foundation. They say, “If you can be on your feet for 10 minutes without increased pain, you can have success with Walk with Ease.” Twenty locations are suggested, including Langley Park Senior Activity Center at 1500 Merrimac Drive in Hyattsville on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m., Sept. 9 to Oct. 19. The phone number there is 301-408-4343, TTY 301-699-2544.
A later date is Oct. 1 through Nov. 7, the Watkins Jennis Bubble meeting at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro from 8 to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with the class beginning in room 2. The phone number there is 301-218-6870.
Again, these are free programs but you are required to register at pgparksdirect.com. If you want more specific program information, you are asked to call 301-446-6800 or email sason.henderson@pgparks.com. And the Department of Parks and Recreation requests you register at least two weeks in advanced of the program start date if you are a disabled individual as you can get disability accommodations.
Enjoy your holiday.