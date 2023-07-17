The Back To School Supply Drive to accept school supplies for the Upper Marlboro Food Bank will be at the Parish Office, Claggett Building. Please put donations in the box located in narthex or drop donations in the office in the Claggett Building Parish Office before July 22.
Parents, for a night out, there is a free program for elementary children for fun time with games, arts and crafts, outdoor playing and character development at Trinity Episcopal Missionary Church from 6-9 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Fridays until September. You can register at https://forms.gle/9hEVkYuRVEQOW3008.
Also, "Bring a friend and find the treasure at Jungle Safari!” at Trinity on July 24–28 from 5-7 p.m. There will be games and crafts as well as dinner served each night. The contact phone number is 301-627-2636 or you can go to parishadin@trinityuppermarlboro.org.
A special goodbye
Olga Viola Goldsmith is indeed missed at Trinity as she was indeed dearly loved and appreciated as an active member as she served faithfully on the ALTA GOULS, sang in the choir and continued to be very active in several church programs and events. Her birth date was Dec. 9, 1929, and she departed this earth on Aug. 18, 2022. She will be remembered.
Summer is indeed here. The sun shines early and goes down later since we are in summer and the month of July. And is indeed HOT. The temperature is high during the day and during the night. It is in the upper 80s and the lower 90s. What a time for fun. What a time for picnics and barbeques. Now that schools are closed, familles can plan vacations, trips to beaches, parks and cruises, visiting family members and friends. Yes, we can indeed enjoy the long days and the bright sunlight but we must be aware of and careful for the rains, the storm and floods. Indeed, it is indeed time for lots of fun, good times and traveling, So Enjoy. Have fun. Have a good time.