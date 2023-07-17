All children are invited to attend the Vacation Bible School at Trinity Episcopal Church at 14515 Church Street, Upper Marlboro, MD, 20774, July 24-28 from 5-8 p.m. You are asked to register at link: https://www.evenbrite.com/e/jungle-safaria-vacation-bible-school-2023- tickets-671244198467?aff=oddtdcreator. The phone number at this church is 301-627-2636.

The Back To School Supply Drive to accept school supplies for the Upper Marlboro Food Bank will be at the Parish Office, Claggett Building. Please put donations in the box located in narthex or drop donations in the office in the Claggett Building Parish Office before July 22.


  

