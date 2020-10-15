On Halloween, October 31, Morningside is hosting Trunk-or-Treat, which has been a success the past two or three years.
Decorated cars will be properly spaced on the Town Hall parking lot. And with spacing and precautions in place, those in costume will get a candy bag. There’ll also be prizes.
Those who wish to participate must RSVP by calling 301-736-2300 or emailing generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov by Oct. 22. If they don’t have at least five cars RSVP’d, there will be no Trunk-or-Treat.
The Town does not recommend going door-to-door.
Couple’s cruise-of-a-lifetime cut short by COVID-19
For more than a year, Joe and Brenda Farmer, of Skyline, planned an around-the-world cruise aboard the Cunard QE2 to celebrate Joe’s retirement. They sailed from New York on Jan. 3, enjoyed London, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Sri Lanka, Equatorial Suez Canal — and then came March 5. The virus hit. Ports closed.
Joe was particularly sad not to have made it to Australia and Indonesia. Instead, the Queen Elizabeth 2 sailed for London’s Heathrow Airport. Joe said behavior aboard the ship changed: no need to dress up after 6.
The Farmers flew home to Skyline Drive on April 15.
Virus update
Maryland was doing well, but the region (DC, MD, VA) now has infections at a 19-day high: 129,425 total cases, including 761 new ones. As for coronavirus deaths: 3,979 cases, including 6 new deaths. These figures were as of Thursday, Oct. 8.
I am still here, pretty much shut in. Last week I drove to Sunday Mass and made one CVS and Safeway run for essentials. Son John gassed the car for me — first time the gas tank has been filled since March.
Neighbors & other good people
Morningside held two Census events in the VFW parking lot. Those who completed their Census had their names entered into a drawing. Winners are below:
TVs were won by Derdera Sistare-Ayers and Shirley Pickens; $10 Walmart gift cards went to Carlos Huerta, Todd Mullins, Derdera Sistare-Ayers, Johnny Williams, Michael Trimboli, Elana Gutierrez, Mary Langley, Shirley Osborne, Mamie Dean and Bonnie Kamenicky.
Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant has won reelection, 414 to 375, defeating former city employee Gigi Riley. This begins his 5th term of office as mayor.
Betsy, who has just moved to Morningside, owns her own Dog Walking & Pet Sitting Service. She will do Overnights (at your house), Boarding (overnights at her house), Doggy Day Care, Cat visits, Puppy visits (multiple in a day). You can contact her at Www.WiddlePawsGo.com. This item is from NextdoorMorningside.
Changing landscape
The Washington Monument has reopened, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, closed 1-2 p.m. daily for cleaning. Tickets available only on-line, at recreation.gov. beginning at 10 a.m. each day for the following day. Each ticket good for up to four people. Elevator occupancy limited to eight people, and time at the top to 10 minutes per group. Face coverings are mandatory.
You might wonder why I so often have news about Washington: When we moved here in 1958 we learned with delight that the U.S. Capitol was only about 12 miles away. The City became our playground. We knew where the parking was good. Washington was our dinners out, our tours, our shopping center, our theater, our museum, our library, our place to go to. In a much smaller way, that’s still true.
Morningside/Skyline Memories: 12 years ago at the polls
It’s hard to say what it will be like on Election Day 2020. But in my 2008 column, I wrote: “Those of you who voted before Election Day missed a good time. There’s something special about the camaraderie of standing in line with 300 other voters, inching along to the magic place where you can finally cast your vote.”
Back then Election Judge Elnora McCall told me when she arrived at Skyline polls, at 5 a.m., the line started down Ridgecrest, to John Street to Randolph Road and on down to Suitland Road and into the shopping center. Until it started to rain.
When I got there about 10:30, the line snaked along the front of the school, down the side of the building to the back of the school. I got in line behind Chester Lanehart, longtime Skyline resident, Melinda Rivas and her 7-month-old son Andrew from Heritage Park, and Mary Jane Adams from Pickett Drive in Morningside. We chatted.
Judge McCall said the number of voters was 2,231, which was twice as many as the past election in 2004. The last voter showed up at 7:45 and the polls closed at 8.
Poll-workers included the other chief judge, Helen Cordero, Christine Aldridge, Lorraine Andrade, Jessie Dean Barrett, Clara Champ, Jacquelyn Godwin, Pauletta Green, Joyce Hansberry, Demetries Harmon, Suzanne Kenney, Jerry Hilton Russell Sr., Tyrell Lee Samuels, Vanessa Searles, Angela Logan Tomas, George Walker Jr., Geraldine Walker, Cheryl Wall and Victoria Wynn.
I wonder how many of them are back this year. Skyline School polls isn’t.
Margaret Harden, Census retiree
Margaret Ann Harden, 68, who had a career working at the Census Bureau, died June 12. She graduated from St. Patrick’s Academy in Washington and worked at the Navy Yard before Census.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Kathleen Harden, formerly of Hillcrest Heights. Survivors include siblings Joseph, Patrick, James and Kathleen Harden and Mary Foster, niece and nephews, and aunts Mary Margaret McMahon and Sister Rose Marie Canty, CSC. Services were at Kalas in Oxon Hill.
Milestones
Happy birthday to former Morningside Council Member Carol (Kline) DeGraba, Andrew Nicholas Smith and VFW 9619’s Nola Cook, Oct. 18; Clyde Miller, Catherine Alvis, Jody Nyers and Christina Ramsey Eckloff, Oct. 22; and Mary Flood Dawes, Oct. 23.
Happy 40th anniversary to Michael and Anita (Fulton) Freeman on Oct. 18. From the Internet: “ The 40th wedding anniversary has always been synonymous with the ruby. This dazzling stone’s deep red hue is the perfect symbol of burning love that’s lasted for 40 years.”