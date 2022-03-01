Ulyses St. Arnold, 92, of Fort Washington, a Bureau of Indian Affairs retiree, died Dec. 28 at a hospital in Alexandria. Daniel St. Arnold said his father died with complications of covid-19 and pneumonia.
Ulyses was born in Assinins, Mich., a member of the Ojibwe Tribe of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.
He served in the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs for more than 30 years. His work at the Bureau included Native American hunting, fishing and water rights. He retired in 1991 after 30 years of federal service.
Ulyses’ birthplace, Assinins, is a small hamlet — now mostly in ruins — in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The town was founded in 1843 by Bishop Frederic Baraga, who came to the area at the invitation of Chief Edward Assinins. Chief Assinins was the first person to be baptized at the site.
Col. Milton Mathis, Air Force and CIA retiree
Col. Milton H. Mathis, US Army (Retired), of Camp Springs, died Jan. 24. He was 87.
Milton’s military career spanned 31 years, including 2d (Warrior) Brigade Commander and two combat tours in Vietnam. He earned several awards, including the Bronze Star and the Air Medal.
After military retirement, he had a second career at the CIA for 21 years, where he was Program Director of recruitment with a focus on Diversified Cover Programs and Special Operations.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gloria Gardner Mathis; brother Lt. Col. Douglas Mathis; and sisters Magalene Mathis and Martha Young. Survivors include his daughter Nicole Mathis, son Milton K. Mathis, and brother CMSgt. Frank Mathis. Visitation was at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Suitland. Interment with full military honors will be later at Arlington Cemetery.
Town of Morningside
Morningside’s Work Session is coming up Tuesday, March 8, and the Monthly Town Meeting will be Tuesday, March 15. Both meetings are in the Municipal Center and begin at 7 p.m.
Also on the Town’s agenda:
* April 16, Easter Bunny Breakfast Bingo
* May 2, Town Election
* May 5, Mother’s Day Madhatter’s Tea
* May 14 & 15, Spring Cleanup
Morningside will celebrate July 4 with the annual Independence Day Parade, which will march from the Morningside Firehouse to the VFW. It always attracts a lot of watchers, including me. After the Parade, there’ll be family fun activities in or near the town hall, and at dusk, fireworks!
If you have a vintage car, Scouts, school band, majorettes or if you want to be a clown, think about participating in the Parade. The Morningside Recreation Council is already working on it. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
Sister Abrehet recently came from Eritrea, in Eastern Africa, to the convent of the Daughters of St. Anne here in Skyline. She is helping in the Daughters of St. Anne daycare, and has been meeting with me to help improve her English, even though she’s very good at it already. She is proficient in Tigrinya (Eritrea), Amharic (Ethiopia) and Italian. She says to all of you, “Selam we senay,” which is “peace and goodness” in Tigrinya.
Jody (Bowman) Nyers, who lives in Conway, S.C., but years ago lived in Morningside, emailed after reading my Mike Trimboli obit last week, “Just a quick note on Mike Trimboli. We lived across the street from him and his family. He was already a teenager when we moved in, so we didn’t have a relationship with him, but his mom, Mrs. Phyllis, was the sweetest lady. My cousin Michel (Himes) Brady and I would visit with her, and she was so nice to us.” She also remembered the huge weeping willow tree in their front yard.
I’m always delighted to get a response on anything I write. So, thanks, Jody.
Changing landscape
A huge building is going up on the lot which once was the big front yard of La Reine High School. Does anyone know what it is?
Suitland Senior Apartments is going up on 2901 Toles Park Drive in the Towne Square of the Suitland Federal Center, located across from the future public plaza and arts center. The Senior Apartments will feature a rooftop terrace, yoga room, fitness center, game room and clubroom and will serve individuals aged 62 and over. There’ll be 72 units.
David Harrington is the new owner of Banister Ford, formerly known as Sheehy Ford, which has stood along Branch Avenue for 52 years. He acquired it last April. The Grand Opening was celebrated two weeks ago.
A new hospital, slated to rise east of the Anacostia River, takes its name, Cedar Hill, from the nearby estate of abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The hospital will be Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, GW Health.
Morningside Memories: 30 years ago
Roscoe and Irene Smith, of Poplar Road, attended the Jay Smith Forum for Public Affairs on March 6, 1992, in Garden City, N.Y. This annual forum and its associated scholarship program honor the memory of their oldest son Jay who died at 42 in a 1985 bicycling accident.
Jay Smith grew up in Morningside, graduated from Suitland High in 1960, received a B.A. at Johns Hopkins and a Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh. He taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Hofstra University before becoming an associate professor at Adelphi University.
He was involved in the peace movement and once wrote, “I dedicated myself to using my skills as a teacher to help in the cause of social justice and understanding among all peoples.” He lived up to those words.
Mary’s COVID report: 13 more Marylanders have died
As of Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. there have been 999,229 cases reported in Maryland — 341 of them reported the last day. There have been 14,062 Maryland deaths from covid, 13 the last day.
A 5th grader at a local school has tested positive for covid-19.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Roy Derrick, March 6; Jon McKlveen, Shirley Dodgson and my grandson Richard Shearer, March 9; Angelo Meoli, John F. Latimer, Karl Kaufman Jr., Alberta M. Smith and my son-in-law John Mudd, March 10; Karen Cordero, Blake James Shipman and Father Scott Hahn, March 11.
Happy anniversary to Larry and Susan Frostbutter on March 5.