They were a bunch of Anacostia High School graduates who went off to fight in World War II and returned home to Anacostia where they spent their spare time hanging out at a drug store on Good Hope Road.
They talked about starting their own VFW Post in Anacostia, but there already was one. So, they applied to the Maryland VFW and on November 4, 1947, Veterans of Foreign War Post 9619 was chartered; Robert Burns was elected Post Commander. The Auxiliary was chartered a year later, on Nov. 13, 1948, and Commander Burns’ wife Ethel was the first President.
The Post was named Scott-Johnson-Collins to honor James Vachel Scott, Alfred H. Johnson and Michael Francis Collins, three who died in action during the War. Scott and Johnson had gone to Anacostia High School; Collins graduated from Eastern.
The early meetings were at Strick’s Restaurant, corner of Branch Avenue and Naylor Road, on Tuesdays (because Strick’s was closed on Tuesdays). For the next 18 years the Post met at various locations including the Half-Shell (later, Riordan’s) and the Telephone Building, which they bought. Stanley Ridgeway, one of their members, arranged the sale of the Telephone Building, and later the purchase of the I.C.E. Club on Suitland Road, which became the Post home in 1965.
Two years later a memorial wall was built along Suitland Road in front of the Post and two cannons — one from Silver Hill and the other from St. John’s College High School — were added. The flagpole and flag were gifts of the McDonald Restaurant Corporation.
A number of famous people have been members of Post 9619, but perhaps the most famous was Gen. Benjamin D. Foulois, “Father of the U.S. Air Force,” who flew with the Wright Brothers, served under General Pershing, led the first American Squadron in dogfights with the Germans in WWI, and was responsible for the adoption of the B-17 in WWII. He died at Andrews on April 25, 1967. A school in Morningside is named for him.
On November 4, VFW 9619 turns 75. Commander James Holland and other VFW officers will be in New Hampshire for the Eastern State Conference on that date. The Post’s 75th celebration will be at another time.
Nola is 75, too
Nola Cook, General Manager of VFW 9619, turned 75 on Oct. 18. I went by the Post and spent time learning about the Post and about her.
She was born in Washington, moved to Hillcrest Heights and was in the first graduating class of Crossland High School. She is now widowed and living in Anne Arundel. Her son Ramon Valdez, known as Boo, died suddenly of a heart attack; he was only in his forties.
Nola has been General Manager for 45 years. The bartenders threw her a party to celebrate her on her big day. Happy Birthday, Nola!
Town of Morningside: Halloween, now & then
Halloween will be celebrated in Morningside on Sat., October 29, as cars pull into the parking lot at 7 p.m. for Trunk-or-Treating and the Car Decoration Contest. Then you can bring blankets and watch the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus 2. Refreshments will be on sale. To register or for Info: 301-736-2301.
How many of you old-time Morningsiders remember what Halloween was like back when you were a kid? We’d have trick-or-treat a day early, on Oct. 30; almost every house participated, meaning that kids came home with a huge sack of goodies. The Halloween Parade- and-Costume-judging was on Oct. 31.
I pulled my file for Halloween 1979. After the Parade, “Several hundred children in costume, parents and workers ate 50 dozen doughnuts and drank gallons of Coke, while Mayor Gerald Glaubitz emceed the costume-judging. Judges were Frances Boswell, Marty Barlow, Charles Roberts and Bonnie Kamenicky.” Teen winners were Todd Ellis, Pam Tice, Bob Jumalon, Mark Talbott and Steve Witherow. There are too many younger winners to list.
The event was a joint project of the Town, the Morningside-Skyline Parks & Recreation Council, and the Morningside Sportsmen.
Neighbors & other good people
Jerry Edward Jenkins, 79, of Lake Mary, Fla., died October 8. Sue Mason wrote that he grew up one street up from her in Dillon Park and was a member of Suitland Class of 1961. His friend Larry Medley remembered, “We always had fun in Dillon Park with Jerry growing up sleigh-riding down Harper Street Hill when we had snow, and the block parties when the streets were closed off.” Janie Darcangelo remembered Jerry on the first day of school—he was “handsome and nice to talk with.”
Daughter Therese Gallegos has been with me for a week, and is now back home in Brownsville, Tex. We attended the Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Washington—pricy, but worth every cent. I give it 5 stars. Then we took a ride to Delaware and stayed overnight at the home of Teddy Burke who used to live next door on Skyline Drive. We also toured the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park in Dorchester County, Md. Very much worth the trip! Therese’s visit was much too short, but we made good use of it.
Gingerbread House Contest — register by Nov. 4
It’s not too late! Darnall’s Chance Museum is looking for contestants of all ages for the Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show. Show off your creative talents with a homemade gingerbread structure. Deadline for registration is November 4 and the registration fee is $5.
There are three divisions: Adult (age 17 & up), Child (8 to 16), and Family (group of 3 to 7 individuals of any age). Prizes range from $50 to $100. Rules and Info: 301-952-8010.
Darnall’s Chance is at 14800 Governor Oden Bowie Drive, overlooking Schoolhouse Pond in Upper Marlboro. By the way, I always visit the Museum to see the winning entrees—I would love for one of them to be yours.
Schools
Bishop McNamara High School, in Forestville, holds its Fall 2022 Open House on Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information: bmhs.org/admissions/visit.
Elementary and middle school students in Prince George’s County could see changes in where they attend class starting next school year. The school board is reviewing a proposal that would increase enrollment at newer schools and lower the number of students attending schools scheduled for renovation or replacement. Enrollment in the school district is the 2nd largest in Maryland and is projected to increase from its current 136,000 to 142,000; 12 new schools or renovations are planned.
All Souls Day
If you have loved ones buried at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, you may want to attend the Commemoration of All Souls Day on Wednesday, November 2. There will be Mass (under a huge white tent) at 9 a.m. Rev. Mario A. Majano will celebrate the Mass and give the homily. I always try to go — that’s where my dear husband Jack is buried. For information, call the cemetery, 301-868-5141.
Milestones
Happy Birthday to Carolyn Follin and former Morningside Councilman Jim Ealey, Nov. 1; Carl McKlveen, Nov. 2; my son-in-law Luke Seidman and Flossie Keck, Nov. 3; Bella Cordero, Nov. 4; Brandon Wood and Bob Elborne, Nov. 5.
Happy Anniversary, Michael and Maria (Blankenship) Jinks, their 20th on Nov. 1; and Al and Debbie Callison, on Nov. 4.