They were a bunch of Anacostia High School graduates who went off to fight in World War II and returned home to Anacostia where they spent their spare time hanging out at a drug store on Good Hope Road.

They talked about starting their own VFW Post in Anacostia, but there already was one. So, they applied to the Maryland VFW and on November 4, 1947, Veterans of Foreign War Post 9619 was chartered; Robert Burns was elected Post Commander. The Auxiliary was chartered a year later, on Nov. 13, 1948, and Commander Burns’ wife Ethel was the first President.

 