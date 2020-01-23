Judith Ellen “Judie” McCrone, 82, past president of VFW 9619 Auxiliary, transitioned Dec. 17. On Jan. 11, a celebration of her life was held at the VFW in Morningside, the only service she wanted to have. As she requested, “Precious Lord” and “In the Garden” were sung.
Judie was born in Binghamton, N.Y., daughter of Nellie and Charles Mosher. She graduated from Binghamton Central High School and went to work for the photographic company Ansco. She also sang with the local bands.
On Nov. 8, 1958, she married Francis “Frank” McCrone whom she first met at a church picnic when she was 9 years old. He was in the Air Force, which transferred him to several bases until, eventually, Andrews.
Frank and Judie joined VFW 9619, in Morningside, in 1978, and it became a huge part of their lives.
Frank went on to be commander, Judie to be president of the Auxiliary. Judie held many offices — including chaplain of the year — and received many awards. Later, her daughter Karen followed in Judie’s steps, holding many of the same offices.
Judie was talented at knitting and crocheting and continued until a month before her death. Every year she crocheted 100 lap-quilts for veterans’ homes and knitted skullcaps for McVETS.
She was once secretary for a congressman, worked at Andrews’ bowling alley (now gone) and with DIA at Bolling AFB. She sang with the VFW State Choir. She enjoyed cruises, the slots, and shoes. But mostly “the VFW was her life.”
Judie and Frank divorced in 1988 but stayed friends. He died Feb. 10, 2019, and his brother Jim, who lived in Morningside, on Oct. 5, 2019.
Judie is the mother of Karen Rooker, Diane McCrone and Aneta Lamb; grandmother of Ellen, Aimee, Patrick, America, Leslee and Sarah; great-grandmother of seven; and the sister of Cynthia Francisco. She will be buried with her parents in Binghamton.
She was proud to see her daughter Karen become Morningside mayor and was “known as Karen’s Mom all over Morningside.”
Neighbors and other good people
I received two emails last week, informing me that I had the wrong city of residence for the Draheims in other publications. It is best noted by one complainer, “Judy Draheim lives in HuntingTOWN not HuntingTON.” Sorry about that. (It was correct in The Enquirer-Gazette.)
Crystal Pruitt, of Skyline, and Caroline celebrated Christmas with a five-day visit to Williamsburg.
Former District Heights vice mayor is now serving as interim mayor following the resignation of Mayor Eddie Martin.
The Skyline Citizens Association celebrates its 50th anniversary on May 16 at the Skyline Administrative Building (formerly, Skyline Elementary School). We hope all old-time Skyline residents will join us that day. More later.
All invited to Bible class
The Rev. Kelvin McCune, pastor, invites you to join him in studying “The Book of Mark” at Suitland Road Baptist Church on Friday mornings with his Bible class for the community, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 301-219-2296.
Coming up
The 2020 Suburban Maryland Spring Home Show is coming to the Showplace Arena in Upper Marlboro on Jan. 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event features a wide selection of home improvement professionals in a fun, interactive environment. Free and open to all ages. Info: 301-952-7900.
St. Philip’s, in Camp Springs, hosts its annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper on Feb. 25, 5 to 7 p.m. Adults, $6; children 5-12, $3; 4 & under, free. Bring the whole family for $20. For information, call Karin Yeatman, 301-899-7784, or Ligia Rojas, 240-480-9540.
Morningside Memories: 1990
Thirty years ago, the Lunch Bunch, a group of past and present Morningsiders, dined at the Beef & Reef Inn in Waldorf and then went to the Waldorf home of Doris and Bill Young for dessert. Also attending were Mary Nash of Catonsville; Jeanne West of Prince Frederick; Hazel Loughmiller of Oxon Hill; Lois McMickle of Londontown; Edythe Neale, Audrey Cook, Jean Glaubitz, Grace Carruth and Jean Davis, all of Morningside.
A sadder note: Eleanor Snyder died Jan. 8 (1990) following a heart attack. She lived at 305 Larkspur Road and had a beauty shop in her home. An ad in an old Morningside directory invites you to Eleanor’s Beauty Shop, “HAIR STYLING, HAIR CUTTING, PERMANENT WAVING.” You could call her at Redwood 6-7679. By the way, her husband Daniel was a Morningside council member.
Lewis Jones, member of the Iverson Mallwalkers
Maj. Lewis C. Jones Jr., 92, president of the Hillcrest Heights Civic Association, died New Year’s Day. A native of Spartanburg, S.C., he enlisted in the Air Force and served at the Tuskegee airfield where he met many of the Tuskegee Airmen.
He earned a degree at South Carolina State University where he met his future wife, Edna Ruth Hill. He enlisted in the Army and served in WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars. After military retirement, he earned a masters and was an administrator at George Mason University.
He was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, Hillcrest Heights Senior Social Club and the Iverson Mallwalkers.
His wife Edna predeceased him. Survivors include sons Lewis, Wayson and Byron, in-laws, nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Arlington.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Nikial M. Boston, Jan. 17; Dennis Seaman and Linda Cullinan, Jan. 19; June Nicholson and Gina Glagola Hull, Jan. 20; my great-grandson Jason Shearer, Jan 22; Mark Foland, Jan. 23; Claire Kennedy, Jan. 24; Kenneth Brown and Michelle Willis, Jan. 25: Father Thomas LaHood and Yvonne Garvin, Jan. 27; San’ Tori Dixon, Jan. 28; Sister Zion and Lisa Call, Jan. 29; David Call and Joanne (Clark) Bunch, Jan. 30.