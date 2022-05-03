Victor Powell Branham Sr., 74, of Temple Hills, who managed the grounds at Arlington Cemetery, died March 27. He was born at Freedman’s Hospital in Washington, the third oldest of the ten children of Lillian and John Henry Branham, and attended DC Public Schools. As a teenager, his first job was with Pride Inc.
For most of his adult life he worked at Arlington Cemetery through a contract with Lancaster Landscapes. As soon as given the opportunity, he employed his nephews and brothers, and made sure they had transportation to and from work. For many years, when there was a snowstorm, it was Victor and his crew clearing the grounds at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, beginning as early as 3 a.m.
He loved all sports and, according to his official obit, “could have easily stood in as a coach for both the Washington Redskins and Wizards any day.” He loved all animals and feeding the birds. And he loved potatoes, especially “Mash Potatoes.”
During family gatherings, he could be found at the card table, probably playing spades. A winning hand was buried with him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Minnie, his parents, and siblings Norman, Tina, Rita and Edward. He leaves to cherish his memory his long-term companion Sharon, daughters Victoria, Valencia, Tracy, Vickie, Alethia, Nichelle and son Victor Jr., sisters Lisa, Edna, Evelyn and Stacie. Services were at From the Heart Church Ministries with burial at National Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville. Repast was at Brooke Road Community Center in Capitol Heights.
Town of Morningside
I’ll have results of the May 2 election in next week’s column.
Mad Hatters Tea Party for Mother’s Day will be on May 7, 10 a.m.
Spring Clean-up 2022, Saturday May 14, and Sunday May 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Upcoming meetings: Work Session, Tuesday, May 5; Town Meeting, May 17, both at the Town Hall, starting at 7.
Morningside information: 301-736-2300 or email generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov .
Changing landscape
Joint Base Andrews celebrated Earth Week on April 21 by planting a tree near the base dormitories. This is the 37th consecutive year — and the 37th tree — for the Earth Week ceremony.
The future of Suitland includes constructing two more buildings that will provide about 600 housing units and space for a new neighborhood grocery, with plans to start construction in 2023. There are also plans to renovate the old laundromat building at the corner of Suitland Road and Towne Park Road in preparation for two new restaurant tenants. The central park on Towne Square Boulevard will also contain a kiosk which will have a few small restaurant tenants.
The road to Suitland’s future also includes plans for a hotel at the corner of Suitland Road and Silver Hill Road!
A home at 4506 Morgan Road, in Morningside, has just sold for $300,050.
Book Club and more at the Senior Center
Come to the Camp Springs Senior Center, 6430 Allentown Road, for Book Club meeting every 3rd Thursday, 10:30 to noon. Sign up at the front desk. The book for May is “Gone Fishing” by Walter Mosley.
The Book Club is only one of the many activities offered at the Center. Among them: cards (Bid Whist and Tonk), crocheting with Mrs. Lillie, knitting with Mrs. Emma, Glee Club, Bingo, movies, billiards, line dancing, exercise classes. Also, literacy classes and computer instruction.
The Center is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Information: 301-449-0490. Check the front desk for information about joining.
If you read this in time, you might want to check out the Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 5.
Graduations
Leondre Massey, grandson of Stephanie White, is graduating this month from Reservoir High School, in Fulton Maryland. He plans to attend Aviation Ground School at Freeway Airport in Bowie before continuing his aviation studies at The Community College in Baltimore County (CCBC).
High School Reunions
Crossland Class of ’71 has chosen the beach for its reunion—the Herrington Inn Resort and Marina, Sept. 14-16. It will be a 100% casual event from a possible campfire on the beach or boat party, a buffet dinner in a tented pavilion on the Inlet at Herrington resort or a Deck Party Buffet at a nearby seafood restaurant on Thursday, and breakfast at a diner on Friday. For more information call Doug Silvern at 240-772-0732 or email Douglas.Silvern@sheppardpratt.org.
Open House at St. Philip’s, May 25
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic School, in Camp Springs, is celebrating 60 years of Academic Excellence. (I was there at groundbreaking in 1962.) They are holding an Open House on Tuesday, May 25 in-person, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., or in-person/virtual on their website www.stphiliptheapostlemd.org. You can also call 301-423-4740 to arrange a tour.
St. Philip’s offers Pre-K 3, Pre-K 4, Kindergarten, and grades 1 through 8. Among the extracurricular programs: CYO Sports Program, Soccer Club, Band, Choir, Drama Club, STEM and Robotics Club, Art Club, Debate Club and student government. It has high school application & testing preparation. Before- and after-school care are available.
All seven of my kids graduated from St. Philip’s and I was librarian there for about 40 years, finally retiring in 1999. I miss those book talks.
Morningside Memories: 1955
From her column, Morningside Events, reporter Mrs. Mary A. Nash writes about the Morningside Women’s Group:
“Election of officers was held, and the following slate was elected: president, Mrs. Hope Tickell; vice president, Mrs. June Stocklinski; recording secretary, Mrs. Mary Hewitt; corresponding secretary, Mrs. Helen Hooper; treasurer, Mrs. Gertrude Langford. Officers will be installed at the September meeting. Delicious refreshments were served at the close of the business meeting.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to Dwight Holloway Jr., May 7; Brandi Jeter and Buddy Ramsey, May 9; Gladys Locks, Shirley Eppard and Elijah Thomas, May 10; Carolyn Flaherty Fogle, May 11; Kyle Dameron, May 12; Henrietta Bookhart, Ted Harris and Micheal White, May 13; and my next-door good neighbor John Smith, May 14.
Happy anniversary to Donna & Wayne Anderson on May 14.
Happy Mother’s Day to all our mothers!