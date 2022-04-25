Coughing. Sneezing. Scratchy throat. Watery eyes. It must be allergy season!
If you’re among the nearly one in ten Americans who experience seasonal allergies, you need no further explanation: You’re familiar with the bothersome symptoms that can leave you feeling miserable for days, weeks or even months at a time. But help may be closer than you think with virtual care.
What are the benefits of telehealth?
Visiting your doctor virtually (by phone, video or online chat) can save you time and make getting medical care easier. If you have transportation issues, for example, or are short on time, a telehealth visit is a great option because you don’t even have to leave your home to receive care.
When is telehealth the right choice?
Receiving virtual care for allergies may be the right option for you if:
- You want to request a prescription or refill an allergy relief medication
- You have questions for your doctor about your allergy medicine
- You’ve developed a new non-emergency allergy symptom
- You’re experiencing a non-emergency side effect to allergy medication
- You’re scheduling a routine follow-up that you’ve already discussed with your doctor
If you’re experiencing an emergency including difficulty breathing, severe allergic reaction, or chest pain, call 9-1-1 right away.
What should I have ready?
In advance of your appointment, make sure you have:
- A link to your virtual appointment, and the correct software and applications downloaded or open
- A list of medication you are taking or have taken recently
- A secure and reliable internet or Wi-Fi connection
During your appointment, your doctor may ask you to describe or show your symptoms. It can be helpful to take pictures of affected areas in advance. Your doctor may also ask you about your family health history, so have an idea ahead of time of what (if any) health conditions your close family members have had.
Before your visit, write down any questions you want to ask your doctor. Here are a few examples:
- Do I need to change my prescription or over-the-counter treatment?
- Do I need to schedule a follow-up? When?
- How soon should I expect to feel better?
Having all these items in place can your doctor help you feel better, faster.
When is in-person care needed?
Virtual care is a great option, but it’s not the only option. At times, you may need to see your doctor face-to-face. Your doctor may need to perform an annual physical, for example, or a skin test for allergies. The same holds true if you have a long-term or more serious condition, such as asthma. Make sure to monitor your symptoms carefully, and talk to your doctor about your options.
Help at your fingertips
Your options for convenient care have grown over the past few years, making getting help for medical conditions like seasonal allergies easier than ever before. Don’t suffer a day longer than you have to: Give virtual care a try.
Luminis Health’s CareConnectNow telehealth services give you access to convenient expert care. Give us a call at 443-951-4270 to triage your symptoms.