The Marlboro Food Bank will deliver food to Trinity Episcopal Church at 14515 Church St. in Upper Marlboro. Volunteers are needed to help with the unloading of the food truck on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. Help is needed to sort this food on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., bag this food on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 a.m. and distribute this food on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 9 a.m. You can call the Church Parish Office at 301-627-2636 if you want or need additional information.
Concert bank presentation
The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” will be at the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts in Bowie on Friday, Sept. 27. Here will be “works for wind ensemble by Vincent Oppido, Carter Pann and crossover composer DJ Mason Bates.” Also, Aaron Copland’s “masterpiece Appalachian Spring” will feature at this 7:30 p.m. program. Get free tickets which are available at bowiecenter.org
Family health and fitness day
You can enjoy a day of fun as you get active classes, games and more from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex at 9001 Sheriff Road in Landover. All ages are welcome at this free program. For more information, email Devon.Hopkins@pgparks.com or you can call 301-446-6800.
Camp Springs senior activity center
Attend the Healthy Cooking Demo in the Blue Heron Room at the Camp Springs Senior Activity Center at 6420 Allentown Road in Camp Springs on Monday, Sept. 30, open from noon until 1:30 p.m. At this free event, you will learn “benefits of proper nutrition as it pertains to herbs and spices” so you can flavor your foods without using salt. There will also be tops to let you know how to prepare food while you keep the nutritional value of your foods. Space for this demo is limited and an M-NCPPC Senior ID Card is required for you to attend. You have to sign up for this cooking demo at the front desk.
There will be a question and answer session at the Free Maryland Real ID at this Center on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Social Room. Get information about your driver’s licenses and ID cards. An M-NCPPC Senior ID Card must be shown to enter this event where there will be people from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration outreach team at this “show up event.”
The elevator is ready
For a chance to see the amazing panoramic view of Jug Bay, you can now board the Observation Tower elevator at Patuxent River ark at 16000 Croom Airport Road in Upper Marlboro.
You can see Jug Bay after a short ride to the observation tower, exit the elevator car and walk onto the top deck where you can see as you enjoy the 30-foot-high view. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. And, I was told by Croom Acres resident the Reverend Carolyn Hodge, who took the elevator ride, that it was wonderful to see the beauty of the water and the surroundings. She said that this would be a wonderful treat for her grandchildren to experience.
Goodbye, September. Hello October
There are some very, very special days in October for children as well as for adults. World Teachers Day is Friday, Oct. 4; Boss’ Day is Monday, Oct. 16; United Nations Day is Thursday, Oct. 24; and Halloween is Thursday, Oct. 31.
Share some laughter
How about a laugh?
Why was the cheese afraid of going to school? The cheese did not want to be grated.
Hey — What is a snake’s favorite class? Hisstory.
What did the little turtles say to their teachers? You tortoise everything we know.