Last week daughter Therese talked me into "hiking" along the Henson Creek Trail. Not my usual thing to do; I didn't think I'd enjoy it. But I was wrong. The walk was a healthy and happy thing to do.
We parked on the grounds, right next to the trail and walked maybe a half-mile, joining pedestrians, hikers, joggers and a biker, all ages. I finally found a seat and Therese went on without me to a bridge where two creeks merge.
The 5.7-mile Henson Creek Trail extends from Oxon Hill Road to Temple Hill Road. The trail is a scenic, recreational route through the Henson Creek Stream Valley Park. It runs along Henson Creek — the same creek that crosses Suitland Road down the hill from my house.
The asphalt trail can accommodate pedestrians, hikers, joggers, wheelchairs and skaters. The grassy shoulder would please equestrians. Also available are a baseball/softball field, open space and fishing. There are picnic tables and grills.
Most of all, I was impressed with the number of people who obviously come regularly to walk, enjoy the babbling creek, listen for the birdsongs. A woman we chatted with said she went there every day.
One reviewer on the trail website commented, "Nice trail with natural scenery; you might see a heron or a snake swimming in the creek."
Next time we'll bring binoculars.
Santa's coming to Morningside
Drive up to visit Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Morningside Municipal Center, 6901 Ames Street. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Also, the monthly Town Meeting is coming up Dec. 15. Info: go to Generallmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
Morningside loves its seniors!
I was met at the door by Morningside Chief of Police Amos Damron the morning of Nov. 23. He delivered a Chick-fil-a lunch and a Morningside bag filled with lots of nice things. The Annual Morningside Senior Luncheon was underway.
Next, I participated in a Town Conference Call, an opportunity to "visit" with Mayor Benn Cann and Council Members, learn what's going on, ask questions and air problems. It was a lovely idea, and the chicken sandwich was delicious.
Thank you, Morningside, for including me. (I don't really live in the Town. I'm next door in Skyline.)
Vote your favorite Gingerbread Houses
Official judging in Darnall's Chance House Museum's Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Show took place Dec. 3. I'll run a list of the winners in next week's column. (I do want to mention, however, that my great-grandkids Mary and Wesley's entry did well.) You can virtually check out the entrees Dec. 9—18 and vote for the Viewer's Choice Awards. Go to https://facebook.com/PGParksHistory/PGParksHistory. Prizes will go to all the winners.
Neighbors and other good people
André Jordan, of McKelden Drive, has been spending hours on his garden: tomatoes, peppers (many varieties), beets, Swiss chard, bush beans, Roman beans, okra, sweet corn, zucchini and more. He's been keeping his family — and McKelden Dr. — stocked with vegetables. Unfortunately, recent heavy rain played havoc with his fields, washing away seeds and leaving pools of water.
Peggy McGrath grew up in Skyline, the daughter of Jim and the late Mary McGrath. The family moved away, to Kansas. Now I see on Facebook that Peggy lives in Kansas City and works for the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
Marian Elizabeth "Buggs" O'Connell, RN, died Sept. 19 at home in Clinton with Tom, her husband of 63 years, at her side. She had a long career in nursing, the last 21 years before retirement at the hospital at Andrews AFB. Survivors include three children, grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Martha Jane "Mert" Campli, previously of Lothian, a 1958 graduate of Suitland High School, died Nov. 17 in Annapolis. She was retired from GSA as a contract specialist. Survivors include daughter Donna DeCesaris, son Artie Campli, former spouse Arthur Campli, sister Elaine Buckingham, grand- and great-grandchildren. She was 80.
Baby named
The National Zoo's three-month-old giant panda is now Xiao Oi Ji, which in Mandarin Chinese means "little miracle"; 135,00 votes were cast. At 22, his mother, Mei Xiang, is the oldest giant panda in the United States to give birth.
Changing landscape
Nationals Team Store has opened at 150 National Plaza, in the Waterfront District at National Harbor. Shop for Nationals jerseys, caps, hoodies and even Washington Nationals facemasks. Open Wed–Sat, 11-8; Sun. 11-6.
Advance Auto is now open 7 days a week at 6000 Allentown Andrews Road in Andrews Park Town Center.
Joe Diana, Covid victim, Crossland grad
Charles Anthony "Joe" Diana, 71, former president of the Silver Hill Fire Department, died Nov. 19. He was born in Washington to Joseph and Paula Diana and grew up in Camp Springs. In 1968 he graduated from Crossland and joined the Army.
At 16, he became a member of the Silver Hill Fire Department, eventually became President and continued to be a dedicated to the department. He worked for Duron Paint for years and later started his own business, CDI Security.
Joe met Diana Cranford in 1974 and they wed July 31, 1976.
He's survived by his wife Diana May Diana; children Joey, Angela, Crystal and Steve; 18 grandchildren; and sisters Francine Edelen, Paula Sorrells, Donna Diana, Nina Diana and Gina DiMichele. Services were at Lee's with burial at Cheltenham.
Joe loved nothing more than big family gatherings and spending his free time at the firehouse.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Denise (Eskew) Simms, Dec. 5; Mae Boone, Sandra Mickey and Brian Doyle, Dec. 7; Crystal Pruitt and Charles Boxley, Dec. 8; Beth Shipman, Dec. 9; former Morningside Councilwoman Sharon Fowler and Diane (Williams) Zirkle, Dec. 10; Michelle Anderson, Dec. 11; Bernie Barbour Pace, Thomas Shipman Jr. and Jim Trexler, Dec. 13; Linda Gryskewicz, Dec. 15; my next-door neighbor Stacie Branham-Smith and Erin Nicole Brown-Sandoval, Dec. 16; Morningside Vice-Mayor Bradley Wade and David Williams III, Dec. 17; Charlene Baker and Paul Ratliff, Dec. 18.
Anniversary greetings to Johnny and Helen Richardson, their 18th on Dec. 14; and happy 77th (!) to Margaret and Leslie Greene who were wed Dec. 18, 1943.