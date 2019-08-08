What a wonderful 85th birthday celebration for Blanche Walker at Red Lobster on Auth Street. The place was brightened by several colorful balloons on the tables. And in the middle of the balloons was in large, gold figures, number 85. The room was full with people, some of Mrs. Walker’s relatives, past co-workers, friends and neighbors from Croom Acres, Roberta Upchurch, Mel Goldsburg, the Rev. Carole Hodge and me, Priscilla Jones. The Croom lodgers were transported to and from Red Lobster by limo drivers Earl Andrews from A+W Services LLC Limo Services. The Rev. Patty Penniz was also at the celebrations.
Decorations also included her birthday cake which had icing with her face on it. The cake was cut with this special part given to the honoree to take home. On her wrist was a silver bracelet with the face of her recently deceased daughter, Jannell Walker. This made it a super affair as the bracelet had birthstones of Walker and her daughter.
Walker’s other daughters, Arnette Walker and Avis Bull, walked around the room making sure the guests were comfortable, had their food and were enjoying the party. There was also a table full of large, bagged gifts and many cards.
Walker’s family included the daughters previously named and her son Donald Walker as well as several grandchildren.
Walker said she loved the party. “Everyone,” she continued, “thought it was beautiful, with plenty of good foods and several people taking pictures.”
Family reunion
Lisa Orr did a wonderful job at the Family Reunion Celebration on July 19 to 21 at the Hampton Inn in Rock Hill, S.C. There were over 200 people there who came from all over the country. The banquet was held at the Rock Hill Country Club. Stateman Woodrow Robia was the oldest person there and the person who had travelled the farthest to get to the reunion.
Carrie Blake was honored with the founders of the Robinson Reunion. A special candle was lit to honor her. The Rev. Carolyn Hodge from Croom Acres, Upper Marlboro, was called upon to make remarks at the church services. She was appreciated as she said, “Thank you, God, for the opportunity to be at this reunion, meeting for the first time in two years.” She also spoke of the wonderful trip and how good it was to see so many smiling faces of young and old family members as well as to enjoy the foods, spoken words that expressed love for one another.
The annual Deaconess Ministry
Celebration at The First Baptist Church of Deanwood on Sunday, July 28, where the Rev. Ronald K. Miner Sr. is the pastor, featured special guest artist The Voice’s of Mount Zion of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Arlington, Va. Also at this celebration at 1008 45th St. N.E. Washington, D.C., was the special guest speakers the Rev. Chania L. Dillard of Greater Mt. Nebo A.M.E. Church of Bowie. There were guest deaconesses from other churches who marched with the deacons and deaconesses of the First Baptist Church of Deanwood. The service included scripture reading by deaconess Gloria Van Dyke, welcome by deaconess Lorita Waltz and introduction of the guest artist by the Rev. Paula Miller-Lester who closed out the service with the Benediction. The cover of the program had a picture of the church’s present deaconess ministry.
Free summer concert
Bring your own blanket or your lawn chair and come out to enjoy a free summer concert at Watkins Regional Park. The concert will be on Aug. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for everyone of all ages. There will be a variety of music as the sun is setting at this park located at 301 Watkins Park Drive in Upper Marlboro.