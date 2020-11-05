On All Souls Day last year, Nov. 2, 2019, my son John took me to Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton to visit my husband Jack’s grave and to attend the annual All Souls Day Mass, held annually under a big white tent. Celebrant of that Mass was the newly-named Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory. As I was leaving the tent after Mass, I passed by the Archbishop and welcomed him to Washington. John caught that on his phone.
Last week, on Oct. 25, Pope Francis named Archbishop Gregory one of 13 new cardinals. He’ll be officially installed Nov. 28 in a solemn assembly at the Vatican.
He will be the first African American to be elevated to the College of Cardinals, which are appointed for life. Currently there are 218 members from all over the world. The College of Cardinals has the important job of selecting a new pope. In order to vote, however, cardinals have to be under the age of 80. Cardinal-elect Gregory turns 73 on Dec. 7.
Archbishop Gregory is a native of Chicago. He was ordained a priest in 1973, served in Chicago, was ordained auxiliary bishop, then bishop in Belleville, Ill. He was elected president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and was named archbishop of Atlanta. In April 2019 Pope Francis appointed him archbishop of Washington, succeeding Cardinal Donald Wuerl.
The Archdiocese of Washington comprises the District of Columbia and Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Saint Mary’s counties. It is home to more than 655,000 Catholics, 139 parishes and 93 Catholic schools. And me.
Neighbors & other good people (and animals)
Son Mike is retiring with more than 48 years’ service. He graduated from Bishop McNamara; attended the University of Maryland; and earned a degree from General Motors Institute in Flint. He made his career with General Motors and, as divisions changed, with Delphi and now Borg-Warner. He lives with his wife Sandy in El Paso, and worked (pre-COVID) in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Wife Sandy is also retiring.
In last week’s column I requested prayers for the family of Father Charles McCann, former pastor of St. Philip’s and several other parishes. Six members of Father’s family in Northern Ireland have had COVID. However, this week he reports that your prayers worked—everyone is recovering.
Our panda cub, born at the National Zoo Aug. 21, is thriving and generating news. He’s been practicing his crawling. On Oct. 23 received his first dose of canine distemper vaccine. The Post reported, “It could not be said that the cub accepted it with passivity and stoicism.”
Town of Morningside
Morningside Town meetings this month are: Work Session, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., and Town Meeting, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2300.
As I write this column on Oct.29, it’s raining, thanks to Tropical Storm Zeta. I’ll learn later what happened to Trunk-or-Treat, due to be held in the Town Hall parking lot on Halloween.
It’s so sad for kids to be deprived of Halloween. Remember what it was like back when you were a ghost, a princess or a monster.
Changing landscape
Need to get rid of old meds? There’s a convenient drop-off box near the pharmacy inside the CVS in Clinton.
Two weeks ago I wrote about a Mercedes-Benz that—with a Morningside woman behind the wheel—crashed into a home at Ridgecrest & Suitland Road. The severely damaged corner of that house has been gaping wide open for two weeks. But this week I note it’s boarded up. No one was injured in the accident. I don’t know if the driver was charged.
Andrews Park Center is developing fast at 6000 Allentown Road, near its intersection with Branch Ave. (Rt. 5). A second entrance off Allentown is complete. Among expected soon are Lidl grocery, Advance Auto Parts, Wawa, Domino’s Pizza, Burger King, Wendy’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and 59 new townhomes.
A new shopping center, Waldorf Park, is coming to the Waldorf area in early 2021, complete with popular restaurants such as Olive Garden, and also Target, Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Safeway, CVS, Walgreens, Carrabba’s and more.
Washington has a new museum, Planet Word, 925 13th Street NW, which celebrates language with cool interactive exhibits. For example, Word Worlds allows you to digitally “paint” over a panoramic image by dipping your “brush” into descriptive words. It’s open Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $15. Info: 202-931-3139 or planetwordmuseum.org.
Skeeter DeAtley, Suitland High grad
Dwight E. “Skeeter” DeAtley, 76, Suitland HS ‘62 graduate, died at his home in Waldorf on July 8. He was born in Washington, son of the late Alvin and Dorothy DeAtley, and grew up in Suitland.
In the fall of 1962, he joined the Navy, served in Vietnam and was on the USS WASP, which retrieved the Gemini Space Capsules. After military service he married Janice Cliver and moved to Waldorf. He worked for the printing firm Judd & Dutweiler where, perhaps, he used the bookbinding skill he learned at Suitland High School. After the firm closed, he worked for CIA in Langley and was Night Supervisor of the Documents & Printing Dept. until he retired in 2004.
He loved baseball and coached the Waldorf Little League. In 1986 he and his friend Tom Morrison coached the all-star team that went on to win the Junior League World Series. His won Bill pitched a no-hitter in that game.
His wife Janice, parents, and sister Beverly predeceased him. Survivors include three children, grand- and great-grandchildren and sister Dona Moore. Burial was at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Steve Call, Linda Beatty and Dennis Waby, Nov. 6; Davey Capps, Jr., Nov. 9; Linda Fortner Jumalon, Nov. 10; Cindy Lewis, Nov. 12; and Robin Brown, Nov. 13.
Happy 45th anniversary to John and Dineen Whipple on Nov. 8; to Becky and Dave Capps, their 57th on Nov. 9; and also to Roseann and Franny Rohan, their 57th on Nov. 9.
Happy 72nd anniversary to VFW Post 9619 Auxiliary, which was chartered Nov. 13, 1948.