I didn’t know it at the time, but there is something about Morningside that made it the perfect town in which to be raised. We knew nearly all the members of the families in community, as most families contained 4 or 5 children. Everything from the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to the school Christmas program was attended. Athletic summer programs, the cub and boy scouts, safety patrols on the corners when school was out, and after school- basketball in the playground. Teachers that you knew and respected. White’s Grocery for penny candy and a crew-cut at Johnson’s Barber Shop. And, as we got older, the sub-teen and teen clubs. The firemen were residents and role models, and the ladies participated through the firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. The police were the fathers of our classmates.
“As I think about it now, it has a lot of resemblance to Jimmy Stewart’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This tribute to Morningside was by Wayne Neale, for the Neale family.
Town of Morningside: Christmas report
“Breakfast with Santa had a great turnout — the Magic Show, Pancake Breakfast and Santa Secret Shop. The kids had a great time! A Special Thanks to Morningside resident, Mr. Pitts of Larkspur Rd., for all his Santa Experience.”
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Recreation Committee went through the town Singing Carols and House Judging. The winning houses are:
1st Place — Taylor and Hernandez of Morgan Rd.
2nd Place — The Gordan Family of Woodland Rd.
3rd Place — Freeland Family of Larches Ct.
Honorable Mention — Vice Mayor Wade of Town of Morningside
Donald Young, 100, of Temple Hills, Census Bureau Statistician. Dept. of Commerce Medal recipient, member of local service organizations, died Dec. 19. I’ll remember this amazing man in next week’s column.
Congratulations to Kristen and Julian Ehiem on the birth of their twins, Ambrose and Teresa. Their mother, Kristen, was secretary at St. Philip’s in Camp Springs but now has a new job as mom of two.
Heather McHale, of Clinton, drove to Climax, Michigan, for the funeral of her beloved grandfather, Wesley “Wes” Mitchell Swarthout, who died December 1 at the age of 88. From his obit, “He graduated from Climax-Scotts High School in 1950 and then went on to spend 4 years in the United States Air Force. On February 13, 1955, Wesley married Sandra Joan Fenwick. Wes and Sandra were lucky enough to have 67 loving years together. They were a beautiful team and built a wonderful life on their farm. Wes was a lifelong farmer and loved everything about farming. Feeding beef cattle and everything that went along with it. It was one of his greatest joys.”
I’ve had an artsy time seeing my granddaughters’ shows: Samantha McHale, on her viola with the Towson University Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 3; Sarah McHale performing with the Fall Dance Showcase at UMBC; and Mary McHale on trumpet with Bishop McNamara High School’s Christmas concert. Earlier in the year, Mary was Amy in McNamara’s production of “Little Women.”
Pearl Harbor (continued)
Jill Kimmel, formerly of Skyline, emailed the item about Pearl Harbor in last week’s column and I asked for more information about her parents. She wrote,
“My dad was Capt. Edwin McDonald--mom was Marie McDonald. My dad was well known after the war for his exploits in Antarctica. He was given a medal by the Queen of England as well a Legion of Merit from the President. He also received many medals for his service during the war. Among others, he received 2 silver medals and 1 bronze.
“Mom did tell me more about the attack — so much turmoil and chaos. Her house was strafed by the Japanese, killing next-door neighbor’s baby. The woman was so distraught she carried the baby with her for days. My mom said after the attack on Pearl all the civilians waited to be taken back to the states. She said she played poker the whole way home aboard the ship. She was later an air raid warden in San Francisco during the war.”
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital honored
Congratulations to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital for being awarded the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
The hospital treats 45,000 in its Emergency Department and 11,000 inpatients annually. This is the first national nursing designation for the hospital and makes MedStar Southern Maryland the only hospital in the Southern Maryland peninsula to be Pathway designated. Additionally, it is the only hospital in Prince George’s to receive this designation.
Buy stamps now!
On January 22, postage will go up. Again. First class letters, from 60¢ to 63¢. Postcards, from 44¢ to 48¢. International letters and postcards, from $1.40 to $1.45. I don’t know what happens to “additional ounce.”
Thank you for your thank you
The delightful tribute to Morningside by Wayne Neale, triggered several Thank-Yous to me for keeping Morningside in the news. Among them: Morningside Mayor Benn Cann, Jim Reilly, former Morningside Councilman Russell Butler, former Councilwoman Carol (Kline) DeGraba, Dave Williams, Jody Nyers, Cathy Miller (who years ago worked with me in St. Philip’s Library), Jan Stocklinski (whose mother was the first Morningside Mayor), Julie Koch-Michael, and even my daughter Therese Gallegos (who reads the column down there in Brownsville, Texas).
