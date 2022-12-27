I didn’t know it at the time, but there is something about Morningside that made it the perfect town in which to be raised. We knew nearly all the members of the families in community, as most families contained 4 or 5 children. Everything from the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to the school Christmas program was attended. Athletic summer programs, the cub and boy scouts, safety patrols on the corners when school was out, and after school- basketball in the playground. Teachers that you knew and respected. White’s Grocery for penny candy and a crew-cut at Johnson’s Barber Shop. And, as we got older, the sub-teen and teen clubs. The firemen were residents and role models, and the ladies participated through the firehouse Ladies Auxiliary. The police were the fathers of our classmates.

“As I think about it now, it has a lot of resemblance to Jimmy Stewart’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” This tribute to Morningside was by Wayne Neale, for the Neale family.


