We all must remember to stay safe — and wash our hands often

For several days, weeks and months people have been at home together. Families have had to unite, work, play, eat, whatever with each other because of the current circumstances — coronavirus. Parents could not go to work. Children could not go to school. They were “housed” at home. There were some parents who could work at home. School children were doing school work at home, keeping up with their school topics. Some were online. They had to do their subjects, school subjects, just as if they were in the classroom with a teacher in charge. They had homework to turn in.
While at home, families worked together. They did exercises together. They played games together. They had lunch together. They did house work together, especially yard work. They were cutting the grass and getting the mail and newspapers. They had plenty of time to talk together. Sometimes they went out together, the family, getting carryout foods. Yes, this was an experience for everyone.
We all must remember to stay safe. If you go out, keep a safe distance from other people. Be sure to cover your face properly. Wash your hands often.
Happy before the virus
What a very happy moment, and it happened before the coronavirus came into the world — especially in the U.S.
The 2019 graduating class of Wayne State University in Detroit had its special day on Dec. 10, 2019. This was a happy moment for Nia M. Billings who received her doctor of philosophy degree. Billings is the daughter of Phyllis Billings-Griffith, a Prince George’s resident. Billings-Griffith was happy to be there with a cousin, an uncle and several friends, all happy as Nia received honors and a doctorate in clinical psychology. The family will continue to celebrate with her, although her big party, which was scheduled for June 13, had to be postponed. Her mother happily said, “I am still rejoicing about my Nia.”
Thanks to all family members, friends and neighbors who take the time to call and talk to people who are not able to go out. Thanks for the delicious foods they bring to us, especially the delicious home cooked foods.