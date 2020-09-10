Every Thursday, when I start my column, I check the Morningside Volunteer Fire Department website for the latest. Here are some entries for last week:
August 30: “For the second time in 4 hours the Rescue Engine put its Hurst tools to work, this time on Suitland Parkway and Suitland Road, less than a mile from the firehouse.” (The news item has a photo of a badly wrecked car off the road into the trees. Also, I looked up “Hurst tools” and found it refers to the Jaws of Death.)
August. 29: “At 1500 hours the Rescue Engine and B Ambulance were dispatched to the 2400 BLK of Shadyside Ave for a vehicle into a house with entrapment. The B Ambulance arrived first on scene. The Rescue Engine arrived on scene, completed a quick size up of the structure, and began work stabilizing the vehicle then extricating the patient. After a small fire and multiple box alarms, it has been a busy start to this Saturday in Prince George’s County.”
Aug. 28: “The Rescue Engine taking in the 3rd auto fire of the night. Another sleepless night for our dedicated members.” (The news story features a powerful video of one of those fires. They really put that fire out!)
Aug. 13: “Our volunteers have spent the last couple days taking pride in the Engine Company, including re-racking the attack and supply lines, re-painting the tips of the extension ladder, and keeping the hand tools looking sharp.”
The Morningside VFD has been all-volunteer since December 2013. And those volunteers do a great job!
Town of Morningside
The monthly Town Meeting will be Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. The announcement says “Town Hall,” but you might want to call 301-736-2300 to see if it’s virtual.
National Night Out, in Morningside, will be celebrated Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. I’m sure food and family fun will be on the menu, as well as an opportunity to talk to Police and other VIPs.
There’ll be fireworks at dusk.
Neighbors & other good people
Sisters Anna and Samantha Martin, from District Heights, won over the Shark Tank panel in the most-watched episode in Shark Tank history on Fri., August 28.
Josie Daniel Toomey, formerly of Camp Springs, died Aug. 31. She was a charter member of Grace Brethren Church of Clinton where services were held for her on Sept. 5.
Patrick Agustin, McNamara HS ‘04, was ordained to the priesthood at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on June 20.
Virus update
My granddaughter Samantha McHale was back at Towson University for her sophomore year, all settled in her dorm, ready for school. And now, with a campus spike in COVID-19, the university has shut down and sent everyone home.
There have been 110,012 cases in Maryland, including 693 new cases. Death numbers have climbed to 3,778 with 12 deaths the last day. These figures are through 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
Parts of Maryland have moved to Phase 3. But not Prince George’s. County Health Officer Ernest Carter, spokesman for County Exec Angela Alsobrooks, announced, “Our numbers clearly show that it is not safe to move to Phase 3.”
Anyway, I’m still here, shut in.
Small-sized wild life
Marilyn Robinson, who lives behind the defunct Toys R Us in Clinton, sent a photo of the box turtle that likes to sun just outside her patio door.
I have a skink, which sometimes suns on my front step.
What wild life have been visiting your yard during quarantine?
Changing landscape
The entry boulevard or Gateway for Allentown Andrews, the new community in Camp Springs, has been enhanced with a new divider on Allentown Road, which includes a left-turn lane for the Gateway. The finished project will include a Wawa gas convenience station, Lidl grocery, 60 townhouses, 15,000 sq. of retail, and parks. Allentown Andrews is at the corner of Allentown Road and Branch Avenue.
Lord & Taylor is going out of business after filing for bankruptcy. It will close its current 38 stores and shut down its website. It was founded as a dry goods store in 1826, making it one of the country’s oldest department stores. It’s hard to lose a favorite department store. I still miss Hecht’s and Woodies, and even Hudson’s where I shopped when I was home in Saginaw.
Jim Mozingo, firefighter, bailiff, cabbie and more
James Thomas “Jim” Mozingo, Sr., 83, a Clinton resident for 35 years, died Aug. 15. He was born in Washington to Joseph and Doris Mozingo.
Jim’s many careers included working for the Wilson Line and DC Water Department, and as a DC Firefighter for 13 years before retiring in 1974. Then he served as bailiff in Upper Marlboro, worked at Rosecroft Raceway and as a real estate agent. He drove a DC cab because he loved driving in Washington.
He was a member of Independent Baptist Church, the Southwest Washington Alumni Association (S.W.A.A.), Elks Lodge and American Legion.
His wife of 56 years, Cleo (Peed) Mozingo, son Timothy, siblings Patricia and Joseph predeceased him. Survivors include children Deborah Hough, Patricia Smith and James Mozingo Jr., four grandchildren, a great-grandson, siblings David, Linda, Dee Dee and John. Services were at Kalas with burial at Cedar Hill.
According to his obituary, his favorite eateries were McDonald’s, Cracker Barrel and Topolino’s. “He will be remembered by his beautiful baby blue eyes and contagious smile.”
Milestones
Happy birthday to Anthony Thomas and Hank Busky, Sept. 12; Patricia Epperly, Sept. 13; Kenny Clark, Sept. 14; Elnora McCall, Sept. 15; Dolores McDonald, Steven Warren and Yolanda Dooley, Sept. 16; Kimberly Brewer, Everett Mason, Jr. and Joan Stakem, Sept. 17.
Happy anniversary Les and Kathy Hedrick on their 51st, Sept. 13; and to Sal and Kathy (Blankenship) Biberaj, their 17th on Sept.14.