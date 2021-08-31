After a year's postponement due to COVID-19, Maria Anne DeGraba and Tyler Gibson Walsh were wed at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Rockville on Friday, July 23.
Carol DeGraba, mother of the bride, grew up in Morningside, the daughter of Martha and Gerald Kline who lived on Marianne Drive. Carol's career was nursing and for a time she worked at Southern Maryland Hospital. But from 1983 to 1988 she also served as a very active member of the Morningside Town Council.
In time, Carol married Dr. Thomas DeGraba and they made their home in Rockville. Now they have seen their daughter Maria marry Tyler, son of Mark and Kristy Walsh. And what a beautiful wedding it was!
About 170 attended. Fr. Daniel Gallagher was celebrant; a monsignor and three other priests were concelebrants. Maria's maid of honor was her friend Maggie McIntyre; there were a lot more bridesmaids and a flower girl. Tyler's brother Zach Walsh was best man; with brothers of the bride, Nicholas and Thomas DeGraba, other groomsmen and a ring bearer.
Cocktail hour, reception and dinner were at the Manor Country Club in Rockville, after which they danced the evening away. At the end there was a sendoff with 3-foot sparklers, to bid farewell to the newlyweds. Early Sunday the newlyweds left on a "minnie moon" in Nashville. A longer honeymoon, in Hawaii, is planned for next year.
As I read of Maria's wedding, I felt sad that Martha—who was my good friend—was not there to see her beautiful granddaughter marry Tyler Walsh. Martha Kline died in 2015 at the age of 90.
Town of Morningside: Federal award of 1.2 million
Mayor Cann spoke with the principals of the two schools in the Town—Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts Academy and Imagine Foundations at Morningside Public Charter School—to see if the Town could be of service. Their request is to have individuals with professional experience (bankers, entrepreneurs, trainers, etc.) who could help the students. If you are interested, contact the Town.
Morningside has been awarded 1.2 million through the ARPA (Federal COVID) Grant. They are working with a company to ensure they are spending this money according to grant stipulations.
The search continues for a new Morningside Chief of Police. Once the position is filled, the Mayor says, there will be a formal introduction to the Town.
Upcoming September meetings: Work Session, Sept. 14; Town Meeting, Sept. 21. Both at the Town Hall, both beginning at 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2300 or email generalmailbox@morningsidemd.gov.
Changing landscape
Clinton Hardware is running a Week of Raffles. You could win a Milwaukee Drill Kit or a Black & Decker Gift Pack or a Birdseed Prize Pack or Weber Charcoal Grill & Accessories. Drop by the store at 9005 Woodyard Road and buy tickets ($1 each or 6 for $5), cash only. All proceeds go to local charities. Next week I'll pay tribute to Clinton Hardware on its 75th anniversary.
Ground was broken recently and construction of The La Reine Science and Innovation Center is underway at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville. I'll be writing more about this over the next year or so, but you might go to BMHS for excellent slideshows on the history of McNamara and La Reine, and for a tour of the beautiful Science Center.
Prince George’s County is the first jurisdiction in the State of Maryland and second in the National Capital Region to implement a Next Generation 9-1-1 network. Charlynn Flaherty, Deputy Director of Public Safety Communications, announced, "This new advanced technology will provide greater accuracy in 9-1-1 call routing.”
Wawa will be opening soon at Allentown Andrews Gateway Center on Allentown Road, near Branch Ave. Signs are up: Wawa is accepting job applications.
Last week I reported that a lightning strike had closed the Washington Monument. It's still closed while the National Park Service waits on a part for the electrical system.
In my August 19 column I reported that birds in the D.C. area were going blind and dying. Now they believe the problem had to do with cicadas. Once the cicadas were gone, the problem has apparently been solved. So, you can put your birdfeeders back out, though it is recommended that you first wash them good.
A home at 6015 Elmendorf Drive in Skyline sold for $350,000.
Do you remember August 23, 2011, 1:51 p.m.?
That was the exact time a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted us.
I thought it was a bomb. I rushed outside only to see all of my neighbors out in front of their homes. Then I remembered the dozens of quakes — both small and devastating — during my seven years in California. This new quake felt like that.
On Aug. 23, I had no damage. Nor did my neighbors. But it closed the Washington Monument, other buildings, and especially Washington National Cathedral. Ten years later, the Cathedral still faces years of repairs.
The epicenter was in Mineral, Va., and it was the strongest to hit the region in modern records. The shaking lasted less than a minute but it was felt in every state on the East Coast, as well into the Midwest and parts of Canada.
Mary's COVID report: 11 more died
Through 5 p.m. August 25, 1,190 more cases were reported in Maryland, bringing the total to 489,930. Eleven deaths brought the total to 9,967 Marylanders who have died of the virus.
Lucille Vendemia, Maryland Park HS Class of '50
Lucille May Vendemia, 89, a 1950 graduate of the old Maryland Park HS in Capitol Heights, died Aug. 14. She was born in Upper Marlboro and grew up in Coral Hills.
She married Ralph J. Vendemia, Jr. in 1953. They moved to Ohio, but returned to Kent Village and settled in Cheverly. She worked as a secretary for The Hecht Company, Prince George's Hospital, and St. Ambrose Catholic School, retiring in 2010. She was active in the Sodality and the Ladies of Charity at St. Ambrose.
Her husband Ralph died in 2012. Survivors include her children Martin and Luane (Neal) Smith; grandkids Brian and Sarah; and her sister Earline "Jitter" Sharbaugh. Mass of Christian burial was at St. Ambrose.
(I have a question: Whatever happened to Maryland Park High School? I can't find it, even in the Wikipedia.)
Milestones
Happy birthday to St. Philip's choir director Frank Howard, Justine Poe, Paul M. Locke, Harietta Boo Henson, my granddaughter-in-law Nina McHale and Dan Needham, Sept. 6; Melissa Howell, Sept. 7; Mike Dawes, Sept. 9; Nan Brown, Charlie Deegan, and twin brothers Robert Andrew Woods and John Dexter Woods, Sept. 10.
Happy 46th anniversary to Charlie and Bobbie Deegan who were wed Sept. 5, 1975.
Have fun on Labor Day!