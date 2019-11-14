St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, located at 14300 St. Thomas Church Road in Upper Marlboro, has service time for everyone to come out and join in. This church is “encountering God, strengthening community and reflecting the love of Christ in the world” under the leadership of the priest-in-charge, the Rev. Peter M. Antoci who “welcomes you to worship and service in Croom and Upper Marlboro.” Sunday service includes Early Service at 8 a.m., Adult Education at 9 a.m. and the service, which includes the organ and choir, at 10 a.m. There is Christian Formation, adult education discussions, on Sunday between the two services. There is also Centering Prayer at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This church was built in Croom between the years 1743 and 1745. There is also service at the Chapel of Incarnation at 10470 Brandywine Road in Brandywine at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
In supporting the Upper Marlboro Food Bank, they contribute items to the pantry, help with sorting and packing of the bags of food and host breakfast several times a year. An upcoming event, the Harvest Bounty Festival, will be at the Parish Hall in Croom on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 3 to 7 p.m.
There are plenty of special days coming up as we enjoy the cold weather, perhaps some snow, longer nights, spending more time with our families and friends and spending more money these two months as we prepare for the holidays. In a few weeks we will observe, enjoy, eat and perhaps put on a few extra, not needed pounds, as we enjoy Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day. Yes, the turkey is ready, the rolls are baked, the greens are cooked and the punch is cold. Of course, there are always some very special baked goods. As for me, I have for many years gone to several grocery stores, special holiday stores and department stores so I could purchase the necessary items I needed to make my very special, handed down to my from my mother many, many years ago, the special fruit cake which takes several days to mix, let it rest in the refrigerator and then enjoy the smell as it bakes in my oven. And, it tastes good! My friends and family members from many cities of the United States call me to remind me that they enjoy this special treat. So I cook it, wrap it, put it in special packages and go to the post office and mail it to them. Yes, they enjoy it and will give me many thanks for being so thoughtful.
Then there is Dec. 25, Christmas, the day we observe and give thanks for the birth of Jesus Christ. The house, the yard and some cars are well decorated. Stores and streets are full of bright lights and pretty decorations, too.
And, of course, the children can’t wait to see what is under the tree in their houses especially for them. Also, Highs Ice Cream Stores have the best egg nog ice cream and drinks. Good luck if you can find a store nearby to get some.
Last, but still and important time, is the last day of December 2019 and of course the first day of the New Year, Jan. 1. Happy holidays, everyone.