Like the old song says, I don’t get around much any more, but last week I ventured to Marlow Heights for groceries at Giant. And then I saw it — a sign on the store front, announcing that Macy’s is closing.
It’s among 45 Macy’s stores closing across the U.S. this year, though the Baltimore area is keeping their Macy’s a while longer.
Hecht’s preceded Macy’s in that big Marlow Heights building. The store opened on August 29, 1960 and Maryland Gov. J. Millard Tawes himself was there to welcome it.
Then, nearly 50 years later, in about 2008, Hecht’s became, or was taken over by, Macy’s. I used both stores well.
I love big department stores. When we moved here, I shopped at Hecht’s and Woodward & Lothrop in downtown Washington. I loved that they had their own parking lots, and lunchrooms.
I loved that there were clerks who’d say, “May I help you? And they did. I loved that they had someone to do alterations or to mail your purchase. I loved the elaborate counter displays. I loved the escalators and the elevators. I loved taking my children to Washington at Christmas to see the windows.
As the downtown department stores closed, I learned to love Macy’s and Montgomery Wards and Sears. I used the Sears catalog for many years, even ordering bunk beds and a kitchen stove I found in the pages. (I still have a copy of the last Sear’s catalog.)
When Macy’s was established in 1858, it was called the Great American Department Store. It had 800 stores across the U.S. Now, 163 years later it’s defunct.
Have Americans outgrown department stores?
Yes! We’ll have fireworks on the 4th!
Susan Mullins, who heads the Town of Morningside July 4 Committee, says they’re going ahead with plans for a Parade and fireworks on Independence Day.
The line-up will start at 10:30 a.m. sharp on July 4. The Parade will leave from the Morningside Fire Department, march up Suitland Road and end at the VFW.
In order to participate, you must fill out and sign the registration form and mail or deliver it to the Town Hall by June 25. For more information, email Sue at tinkerbell092573@yahoo.com or call the Town Hall, 301-736-2300.
Please plan for your vintage car, scout group, club or church group, school band, clown, or almost any organization, participate in the Parade. We need it this year. We deserve it! And I plan to be there under the big tree in the Baptist churchyard, cheering you on.
Then, at dusk, great fireworks. July 4th is back!
Neighbors and other good people
Monsignor Godfrey Mosley, 67, former pastor of St. Columba Parish, Oxon Hill, and former associate pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland, Seat Pleasant, and Holy Spirit, Forestville, died March 16 at Providence Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Gabriel Church, northwest Washington, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Former Morningsider Jim Peyton, diagnosed with Covid, has been discharged from the hospital, but he’ll be on oxygen until he can breathe on his own. He sends thanks for your prayers.
Amor Wilson, a 6th grader at Bradbury Heights Elementary, has won the 2021 annual Prince George’s County Spelling Bee with the word “solenoid.” In July he heads to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Orlando where he’ll represent Prince George’s County. Runner-ups in the County Spelling Bee were: Elizabeth Curley, 7th grader at Benjamin Tasker Middle School, in Bowie, and Kristin Milburn, 8th-grader at St. Mary of the Mills School, in Laurel.
Community outreach at Suitland Road Baptist Church
Pastor Kevin McCune extends an invitation to the community to journey with him on Friday mornings, 10:30 to 11:30, through the Book of First Thessalonians. You can dial the Bible class on 617-769-8377.
The church has virtual Sunday services every week at 4:30 p.m. This week it’ll be a special Easter service. Dial 617-769-8377.
Pastor McCune hopes to resume in-person services as soon as possible. For more information, you can call him at 301-219-2296.
Changing landscape
Up to 10,000 fans will be able to attend the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on May 15. Tickets go on sale April 5.
Six Flags America has already opened—its earliest opening ever. For information on times and protocol, go to www.SixFlags.com/America. Masks are required for all, age 2 and older.
Dino Safari continues at National Harbor through April 11, so “Grab a prehistoric passport and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on an expedition, a completely drive-thru dino adventure for the whole family… Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! “ Website/Ticket Link: dinosafari.com
The District plans to develop a new 136-bed hospital at St. Elizabeths East and also to improve the District-wide system of care with two new urgent care centers in Wards 7 and 8.
The fish market at the SW DC waterfront is, apparently, not going anywhere. Founded in 1804, it’s still thriving after more than 200 years. My father, Washington native Dr. Richard Mudd, went there for oysters whenever he came from Michigan to visit me. I’ll bet his father also shopped there. And, if you are a native Washingtonian, I’ll bet you did, too.
Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo’s giant panda cub, just tipped the scales at 30 pounds.
Mary’s Covid report
Capitol Hill businesses are delighted to see some of the fences-with-barbed-wire taken down. Among them: The Monocle on Capitol Hill, Pete’s Diner on 2nd St. SE, We the Pizza, Good Stuff Eatery and Santa Rosa Taqueria on Pennsylvania Ave. SE. (Am I making you hungry?) If you visit, mask up.
As of March 24, 5 p.m., Maryland has had 402,600 cases, with 1,173 new ones reported the day before. As for deaths in Maryland, we’ve had 8,214! Just the last day 19 new deaths were added.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Wayne Booth, Susan Frostbutter, Douglas Mangum and James Whipple, April 1; Melissa Lytton, Sophia Cordero and Bernie Saylor, April 3; Motoko Howard, April 4; Earlene Erhardt Righter, Jimmy Shipman and Kaitlin Woods, April 5; Jonathan Charters, April 6; and Debbie Callison, April 8.
Happy 32nd anniversary to Walter and Fannie Dimes who were wed April 1, 1989, in Frederick, Md.
A blessed Easter to you all!