Comedian and television host Jay Leno was recently treated in an Hyperbaric oxygen chamber for severe burns to his face and hands following a gasoline accident in his garage. You are probably wondering what is hyperbaric oxygen therapy and how does it work. Because wounds require oxygen for a proper healing process, the use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), also called hyperbaric oxygen treatment, is actually on the rise.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment that increases the amount of oxygen in a patient’s blood so it can pass more easily through the blood plasma—the liquid component of blood—and into wound tissue to heal it. During the treatment, a patient is surrounded by and breathing in 100% oxygen while in a pressurized chamber. The increased pressure helps the patient’s lungs collect more oxygen.


