Twenty years ago, my column was about how 9/11 looked and sounded around here:
There were Flags. At half-mast in front of the VFW. Above the door at GI Liquors. In front of the Shell station. Hanging over the Beltway from the Auth Road overpass. On lawns and fences and mailboxes all over Morningside and Skyline.
The roar of jets and helicopters overhead (when airports around the country were shut down).
Marine One chugging over my house, bearing President Bush back to Washington.
The long line of cars on Suitland Road waiting to get into Andrews, the line getting longer as non-essential personnel return to work.
Morningside VFD #27 sent across the Potomac and into the Pentagon courtyard to fight the fire, for hours.
Several hundred filling the pews at St. Philip's for prayer service. I was there.
From the parking lot at the Eastover Shopping Center, son John McHale could see the smoke at the Pentagon. Grandson David on the phone, talking to an official at the Pentagon when the man on the line said, "I have to go, apparently the building's on fire. I'll call you back."
He never did.
Town of Morningside: New Chief announced
Last minute announcement by Mayor Cann—Wesley Stevenson is the new Morningside Chief of Police. This news comes late for my column; next week I'll tell you about the new Chief.
Mayor Benn Cann and the Town Council will host a Town Hall Meeting at the Municipal Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Will Douglass bridge help Washington become a State?
The new bridge is amping up interest in the District's possibility of becoming the 51st State. It's already being referred to as Washington, Douglass Commonwealth. (That way it could still be called "Washington, D.C.")
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md. 5) marched across the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge on Sept. 6, backed by the Duke Ellington School of the Arts Marching Band. With Frederick Douglass' great-great-granddaughter Nettie Washington Douglass in attendance, the bridge was blessed. By the time you read this, all lanes will be fully open.
Changing landscape: Zebras
Seen a zebra lately? You might have if you lived near Bellefield and Duley Station roads in the Upper Marlboro area. Five zebras escaped from a farm near there. Three are traveling together and the other two are a pair. Anyone who spots the runaways is asked to call the Prince George's County animal services division at 301-780-7242.
Check out the Farmer's Market Sundays at Creative Suitland, 4719 Silver Hill Road in Suitland, noon to 4 p.m.
Plans for Suitland High modernization include demolishing the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts and building a new one. Also there'll be new play fields and athletic facilities.
A new multi-purpose outdoor Legacy Courtyard at Bishop McNamara High School pays tribute to the Bernardine Sisters who founded La Reine High School and the Brothers of Holy Cross who founded McNamara.
A Ribbon-Cutting ceremony at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center was held August 30.
The National Postal Museum has reopened, the last of the Smithsonian museums to do so. If you've never visited, you should. With objects such as mail postmarked on the moon, a coconut from a lovesick soldier in Hawaii during WWII, a Civil War era absentee ballot, a mail-car, and so much more. It's in the Post Office building to the left of Union Station. Hours are Friday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Closed Wed. and Thurs until further notice). Admission is free.
A house at 6922 Pickett Drive just sold for $345,000.
Coming up
The 12th National Wine & Food Festival will be at National Harbor on Saturday, Sept. 25 & Sunday, Sept. 26 with VIP ($99) hours from noon to 5 p.m. and general admission ($49), 1 to 6 p.m. The event features live music and tastings from 15+ restaurants, craft beers and spirits along with more than 100 international and local wines.
The Maryland Renaissance Festival is underway in Crownsville. The event continues through Oct. 24. For dates, admission and other questions, call 410-266-7304.
Mary's COVID-19 report: Maryland deaths rising!
Through 5 p.m. last Wednesday, 701 new cases were reported and 21 (!) more Marylanders had died. Maryland nursing homes are once again closing doors to visitors.
Shirley Spears, Treasury Dept. retiree
Shirley A. Spears, 78, who retired after 20 years as Legal Administrative Specialist with the Department of Treasury, died Aug. 29. She was married to the late Clarence H. Spears, Sr.
Survivors include her children, Clarence and Charod Spears and Angel Sellers; sister Loretta Collins; and grandchildren Jazmin and Jayden. Services were at Fort Foote Baptist Church, Ft. Washington. Interment later at Arlington.
James Earl Jones, served Oceanographic, Dept. of Agriculture
James Earl Jones, Sr., 80, of Temple Hills, computer specialist at the Oceanographic Office in Suitland and later at the Department of Agriculture, died July 31 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital.
He grew up in Graceville, Fla., graduated from Florida A & M. University (FAMU) with a degree in Mathematics and post-graduate study at American University. Outside of federal employment, he was financial advisor and Director of Alumni Affairs at FAMU and was self-employed as part owner and manager of an apartment unit in Washington.
He is a past president of the Executive Board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Prince George's County, Life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Distinguished Alumnus of FAMU National Alumni Assn. He was a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Temple Hills
He's survived by his wife of 57 years, Penelope; children, Carolyn Hearns and twins Kenneth Holmes and Karen Holmes Fisher; eight grandchildren and brothers Cary C, Lewis and Willie Roy Jones. Services were at Fort Foote Baptist Church, Ft. Washington.
Milestones
Happy birthday to The Enquirer-Gazette executive editor Eli Wohlenhaus, Sept. 18; Lee Burkhart, Sept. 20; Linda Holbart Van Meter, Morningside Clerk/Treasurer Karen Rooker and Teresa Kessler, Sept. 22; Elizabeth Long, Mary Kilbride, Dottie Arehringer, Amy Schlor and Peg Richardson, Sept. 24.
Happy anniversary to Ken and Janet Kaye, their 67th (!) on Sept. 25.