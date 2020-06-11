Who knows how much longer will be in this pandemic situation?

When will it end? When will we be able to get rides on public transportation vehicles? When will offices be opened, electricity turned on, phones working, heat or air conditioners working, making it comfortable to be at work? What about the school children? Will this closing end or will it continue into summer schools closing? Will children and teachers have a longer summer vacation? Parents cannot go to work, they must stay at home which includes helping their children with school work — yes, they are home teachers as well as parents. We must remember to stay home. We must remember to cover our nose and mouth and maintain several feet behind the person in front of us. Who knows how much longer we will be in this situation?
What about television programs? There is plenty of news to see about the disorder in the states. And, what about sports? Yes, there are some reruns — but what are the players doing? The stadiums are empty. Who works? Who get paid?
Eating out is a no-no also, except if you can get carryout.
Yes, it is June and summer is coming. June 20 is the first day of summer. Will we be able to enjoy the heat, the longer daylight, travel across the country, and enjoy the beaches?
The annual holiday, June 14, is celebrating the adoption, in 1777, of the U.S. flag.
There will be a new moon in our sky on June 21. And the month of June is National Dairy Month.
A very special day in June is the month’s third Sunday, June 21, Father’s Day, the day we honor fathers. Fathers and the male parent who functions in a paternal capacity: Happy Father’s Day. Fathers shower children with abundant love starting at a young age and continue it for years. They take part in our lives, our growing up, are present in good and bad times, showing lots of love and admiration. Yes, fathers, who are also called dad or daddy, are to be remembered, loved and honored, not just on Father’s Day, but always. Yes, love them and thank them. They have done a lot for each of us. Send a card, make a phone call or go for a visit: Let daddy know you do indeed love him.