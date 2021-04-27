On April 8, 2021, MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital welcomed patients into their expanded and renovated front entrance and new Emergency Department. This has been the hospital's largest renovation and expansion project in its history.
Francis P. Chiaramonte, a prominent urologist in the Washington area, founded Southern Maryland Hospital Center in 1977. The 300-bed hospital quickly became the largest private medical facility and one of the largest private employers in the region.
In 2007, Dr. Chiaramonte was succeeded as hospital president by his son. However, the founder remained chairman of the board until 2012, when MedStar purchased Southern Maryland Hospital.
And now, when you visit his hospital, here's some of what you'll find: 50% more treatment rooms, two large trauma & resuscitation rooms built to hold more equipment, on-site imaging technology for faster, more convenient testing, dedicated behavioral health space, larger rooms to more comfortably accommodate visitors, modern reception areas, and (you'll love this!) a 24-hour café.
Dr. Francis Chiaramonte died 8 years ago on May 19, 2013 at his home in Camp Springs.
Town of Morningside
Morning Chief of Police Amos Damron is retiring after many years with the Town. More about the chief in next week's column.
Morningsiders go to the polls May 3 to fill two Town Council Seats. The polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Morningside Municipal Center.
Morningside Administrative Offices will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
Neighbors & other good people
Donald Young, of Camp Springs, turns 99 on May 5. Daughter Donna says no big party is planned this year but I suggest a birthday prayer for this very special man. I'll have more about his interesting life in next week's column.
Tom Ferrell emailed—re the 1958 election I had in last week's column—that he remembered his dad running in one of those early elections. I checked, and yes, Jack D. Ferrell served on the Morningside Town Council 1952-53. Tom also remembered his dad helped the Morningside Police Department get started. "I remember seeing his badge and gun," Tom wrote. The Ferrells lived on Larkspur Road and later moved to Reamy Drive in Skyline.
Father Michael Briese, of the Washington Archdiocese, has been assigned to special ministry to the poor in Southern Maryland. He'll be in residence at St. Mary's Parish, Piscataway.
My grandson Conor McHale had his 2nd shot last week. So, all the local McHale family adults are fully vaccinated. It'll give me peace of mind when I host the next crab feast in my backyard.
Graduates
Meghan Nyers, daughter of Larry and Jody Bowman Nyers, graduates May 9 from The Citadel in Charleston S.C. with a bachelor's in nursing (BSN) and will continue her education to earn her Nurse Practitioner (NP). She has been in the medical field since becoming an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) at age 16 in Waldorf.
Email me (muddmm@aol.com) with news of the graduates in your family.
Changing landscape
The D.C. statehood bill passed the House on April 22 with overwhelming Democratic support, setting up an historic showdown coming up in the Senate.
Reagan National Airport has unveiled a much-anticipated concourse marking the end of operations at the much-maligned Gate 35X. (The shuttle buses will be relocated to Philadelphia. The air stairs are no more.) Among the destinations the concourse will serve: Albany, Cleveland, Charleston, W.Va., and Raleigh-Durham.
The Post says "Mall Department Stores Face Extinction," which I bemoaned in a recent column. Some of those shuttered stores have become coronavirus vaccination centers, community colleges, medical offices, car dealerships and Amazon warehouses.
We're into Washington's pollen season. The Post reports, "Oaks are a driver because they make up a huge portion of trees in the area: 47 percent of the annual tree pollen can be attributed to oaks…"
A Morningside home at 6612 Woodland Rd. just sold for $305,000.
Mary's COVID report: 13 more have died
There have been 438,789 cases of coronavirus in Maryland. Of them, 1,205 were on the last day (Wednesday, April 21, by 5 p.m.). And a total of 8,605 deaths, 13 of which were the day before. It's not going away!
American University and Georgetown are now requiring all students to have had their shots.
Requiescat in pace (May they rest in Peace)
- Jane Martin Talbert, 96, of Suitland, wife of Edward James Talbert, died Dec. 29, 2020. She'll be buried at Arlington with her husband, a Tuskegee Airman who died in December 2019. They were married 70 years. Survivors include their daughter Patricia and husband Christopher Smith, and a granddaughter. Services were April 24 at Allen Chapel AME Church.
- Peter J. McGuire, 74, of Clinton, who worked at the Pentagon with the Joint Chiefs of Staff until 2011, died April 16. He was a native of Lynn, Mass, and served in the Air Force, retiring as M/Sgt. Services were at Lee's in Clinton.
- Paul Edward Thoman, 97, of Temple Hills, who worked for the Veterans Administration and GSA, retiring in 1981, died Jan. 31. He grew up in York, Pa., served as a Medic in the 101st Airborne during WWII and was severely wounded in France. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering at New Mexico A&M. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Nancy, three sons and grandchildren. The Thomans were members of Corkran Memorial UMC.
- Carol Marie Dougherty Freeland, 75, of Northern Virginia, who was Miss Prince George's Junior College in 1961, Ms. Knoxville in 1967, and runner-up to Miss Tennessee in 1967, died Nov. 21, 2020. A Washington Native, she graduated from Northwestern HS and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she met her husband. She worked as a Marketing Sales Rep for AT&T and taught elementary school. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Thomas Wayne Freeland, four sons and two granddaughters.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Kathryn Deaver, May 1; Ann Lacey, Ernestine Taylor Wood and Dante Ross Jr., May 2; Janet Booth Kaye, my daughter Sheila (McHale) Mudd and Lori Williams, May 3; India Goodall and Ruby Haines, May 4; Donald Young and Jim Henderson, May 5; Gretchen Ennis, May 6; and Dwight "Chipper" Holloway Jr., May 7.