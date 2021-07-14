Who hasn’t had a crazy past year? This has been so tumultuous with the COVID-19 pandemic, which turned our world upside down. But for those who have been going through the additional trauma of cancer, it has been one terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day … or year.
We have all been watching, scrolling through social media, and witnessing many in distress this past year due to losing jobs, being isolated from everyday people and separated from our elderly and loved ones. So many have not only been watching but actually experiencing their own lives being shattered into pieces with the word — cancer.
This may be the worst year to be going through cancer, as if the hospitals aren’t uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing enough. It also included a strange, awkward “6-feet apart” and double masked, extra hand-sanitized, double gloved, detached, isolated, bleak environment removed and severed from any support of their loved ones by their side to hold a hand, reassure them, or be able to comfort them in their time of unknown fear and trepidation.
When my husband and our family moved to our beloved St. Mary’s County 14 years ago, I was stunned how many times I heard of people having cancer. It seemed to be everywhere I went — friends at the gym, my children’s teachers, coworkers and friends at church.
Then in 2015 it hit our family. It was at the peak of our busy lives with five demanding children, two careers and my husband also serving as bishop (church leader) to our local congregation. My husband heard that word — cancer. It was thyroid cancer and it all became a big blur to us over the next several months with doctor visits, tests, screenings and more doctor visits. As we look back now, we are so grateful for my husband’s doctors, advanced technology, tests, surgery and a good outcome but that isn’t always the case.
How does one cope with trauma and become stronger because of it? How does one gain hope?
One way is through the use of objects. How many of us have saved the hospital wristband or the head cap or some object to remind us of a traumatic hospital experience? Why? It helps us remember that we have overcome something hard and just looking at the object can bring back all the emotions — good and bad.
Objects can be important parts of the recovery and healing process. Have you held on to a good luck charm and truly believed in it’s magical power?
Strength and courage comes from within, but an object can help you remember to tap into its talisman. On the other side of the trauma we can look at a talisman to remember and learn important lessons about how we overcame and became stronger through the difficulty.
I design beautiful, enduring and meaningful glass jewelry at Glitz Glass Creations specifically to serve as that object — that talisman — that can provide strength by remembering what you’ve gone through and how much stronger you are now that you are on the other side of this.
When you have one of the pendants you will have something of meaning to share with people as you talk to them. You will have something of purpose to wear to have strength when you are about to do something scary or hard.
When my husband was diagnosed with cancer it turned our world upside down. Our world is now on the healing side of cancer and I want to share my gift to you.