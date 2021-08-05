Some bands form when musicians meet other musicians at school, on community bulletin boards or simply by chance. But the Flippin’ Eyelids were able to find all the members of their band without ever leaving their house when brothers Sam, Eli and Ray Guzzone combined their musical talents.
The brothers, who live in Indian Head and inherited their love of music from their father, Darren, who was a guitarist for the cover band Abby Normal, have been performing together for the last decade with Eli on lead guitar, Ray on bass and Sam on drums.
“It’s just a cool feeling,” said 18-year-old Eli, who plans to study electrical engineering at the College of Southern Maryland.
Sam, 20, is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Maryland College Park. He said “there’s no better feeling” than playing with his siblings. “Yeah, I love it.”
Ray, a 16-year-old rising junior at Lackey High School, said, “I think we spend more time together than if we didn’t have a band.”
First come, first served
While Eli gravitated toward the lead guitar, Sam found his calling on drums.
“We all we knew from the get-go that we wanted to be a band, so we got to pick an instrument and I saw the drums and was like, ‘That’s a cool instrument, I want to do that one,’” Sam said. “I mean, as with any instrument, I feel like there was a little bit of a [learning] curve but no longer than what’s expected.”
Sam said his most recent a-ha moment came a few months ago when he learned Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire.”
“That was definitely a moment where I was like, ‘Yeah, I stepped up in the drumming world,’” Sam said.
As a result, Ray’s instrument was all but chosen for him.
“They needed a bass guitarist,” he said. “I didn’t really get to choose like the other guys.”
Cover me
On a hot and humid July 4 in Indian Head, as the sun started to set, the Flippin’ Eyelids took the stage before a few hundred fans.
The band kicked off the concert with Blink-182’s “All the Small Things,” Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” and The Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right to Party.”
“We have a few goals when we look into whether or not we want to cover a song,” Sam said of the band’s 127-song list. “We want to have a good variety, that’s important so we play everything from dance to rock to a little bit of rap and hopefully some country. People also need to know [the song] and it needs to get the crowd excited. It’s hard to learn songs that we don’t like so we definitely try to pick songs that we also enjoy.”
“People always ask us, ‘Hey, why do you always play so much classic rock?’ and most of the reason is the newer stuff that comes out it dies really quickly so people stop listening to it. The classics, they just stick around,” he added.
The band said it takes them anywhere from a couple of days to learn a new song to up to three weeks, such as The Barenaked Ladies’ “One Week.”
“Do we have issues between us? Yeah, I think that probably applies to every single song we learned,” Eli said. “Someone will say that song [is terrible] but we pull through and all end up loving it anyway.”
“The song Eli is referencing, fun fact, is we just learned the ‘Cupid Shuffle,’ which Eli very strongly disliked at first,” Sam said. “He thought it would be awkward. And then we played it at the Tiki Bar on Solomons Island and a few hundred people danced to it, and all of a sudden [Eli] magically enjoyed playing it.”
And their fans seem to love their band’s music.
“These guys are fire. Love watching them have a great time playing great songs,” Sam Grow Band drummer and road manager Joe Barrick wrote on the band’s website.
In a Facebook post, one fan said she “could not believe it when we realized they were kids. Some of the most talented musicians we have ever heard! Amazing stage presence and singing in the voice of each performer. Catch them now because soon they will command top dollar.”
Even 1980s rock star Tommy Tutone weighed in by saying “The Flippin’ Eyelids play ‘Jenny’ better than I do!” in a reference to his 1981 monster smash. The singer heard the band playing his classic “867-5309/Jenny” when it opened for him at a festival in Colonial Beach a few years back.
“When he told us that, we were like, ‘Can we write that down?” Eli said.
During the July 4 concert earlier this summer, Ray and Eli donned berets and played AC/DC’s “Back in Black” and “[You] Shook Me All Night Long” in homage to band frontman Brian Johnson’s affinity for the headwear. A few songs later, they sported long beards as they performed ZZ Top’s “La Grange.” That was just a couple week’s before ZZ Top’s bassist Dusty Hill died.
‘Start me up’
The brothers began their musical careers playing talent shows as students at Gale Bailey Elementary School in Newburg. Eli and Sam played Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and the following year Ray joined his siblings to belt out Joan Jett & The Blackheart’s “I love Rock N Roll.”
“Ray was in the fourth grade and his voice was literally like pipsqueaky,” Eli said. “He sounded like Alvin and the Chipmunks, he was so young. But honestly it just worked, he was so good. It was just so much fun to play, and that was when I was like, ‘This is pretty cool.’”
The band name, which came about after the brothers saw some classmates pulling off the anatomical trick during an elementary school field trip, has also penned two original songs — “Greatest Girl in the World” and “Bruises & Scars” — which are available on Spotify and Apple Music.
During the next few weeks, the band has several shows on its set list, including Aug. 14 at Hunt’s Tavern in Pomfret and the La Plata Summer Concert Series on Aug. 27.
For more information on the Flippin’ Eyelids, go to www.flippineyelids.com.
